Kim Seon Ho makes exciting comeback to variety TV with Mukbo Bros 2 after three-year gap

Actor Kim Seon Ho made a comeback to reality-variety shows after a gap of three years, appearing in the new program Mukbo Bros 2. The first season of Mukbo Brothers aired back in 2023, and on February 27, the official Instagram account of the variety show officially announced the highly anticipated second season.

Kim Seon Ho on Mukbo Bros 2

In the March 25 episode of Mukbo Bros 2, viewers witnessed Kim Seon Ho embarking on a memorable journey to Thailand alongside comedians Kim Jun Hyun and Moon Se Yoon. Kim Seon Ho, acclaimed for his performance in the tvN drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, has experienced a surge in popularity, propelling him to stardom. His role in the series not only earned him widespread acclaim domestically but also garnered attention overseas, solidifying his status as a Hallyu star. During his recent trip to Thailand, fans belatedly recognized Kim Seon Ho at the airport, leading to a flurry of excitement as enthusiasts flocked to catch a glimpse of the beloved celebrity.

Furthermore, fans couldn't help but notice the undeniable chemistry between Kim Seon Ho and Moon Se Yoon, stemming from their close bond forged on the KBS 2TV show 2 Days & 1 Night. Adding to the adventure, Kim Seon Ho and Kim Jun Hyun indulged in a culinary journey at a local Thai Northern cuisine restaurant. They savored unique delicacies like red ant egg omelets, alongside other unique dishes. The trio also seized the opportunity to dig into a sizable deep-fried whole loach dish, enriching their culinary experience.

Advertisement

Fans rejoiced on seeing Kim Seon Ho exploring Thailand in the company of his two dear friends, finding comfort in their camaraderie. Throughout the episode of Mukbo Bros 2, Kim Seon Ho's playful banter with Moon Se Yoon and Kim Jun Hyun, along with his amusing impersonation of Han Suk Kyu, elicited laughter from everyone. As the show progresses, the trio embarks on a journey across Thailand, immersing themselves in diverse cuisines and cultures, promising an exciting adventure ahead.

More about Kim Seon Ho and variety shows

Kim Seon Ho used to be part of the popular variety show 2 Days 1 Night Season 4 but later left the cast. The show, which has been airing since 2007, follows its members as they embark on trips across South Korea, spending two days and one night exploring different destinations and taking on various missions. The current cast includes Yeon Jung Hoon, Kim Jong Min, Moon Se Yoon, DinDin, Na In Woo, and Yoo Seo Ho, making for an entertaining lineup.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho, Cha Seung Won and others are operatives with opposing motives in action drama The Tyrant; Sneak Peek