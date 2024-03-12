Kim Seon Ho returns to 2 Days 1 Night with new project; fans nostalgic over actor's appearance

Kim Seon Ho is a talented actor known for his roles in dramas like Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Welcome to Waikiki and more. He was a cast member of the variety show 2 Days 1 Night Season 4 but parted ways later. 2 Days and 1 Night has been around since 2007. In this show, the cast takes trips to various places in South Korea and enjoys their time for 2 days and 1 night. Not only that but they are also given missions to fulfil while they are on the trip. Currently, Yeon Jung Hoon, Kim Jong Min, Moon Se Yoon, DinDin, Na In Woo and Yoo Seo Ho are a part of the star-studded cast.

Kim Seo Ho's return to variety show 2 Days 1 Night

In the latest episode of 2 Days 1 Night, Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young starrer Falling Slowly music video was featured as the credits rolled. The track is sung by BIGBANG member Daesung who marked his solo comeback with Falling Slowly on March 5. The idol is also all geared up to hold his first solo fan meet which will take place on March 16 and March 17 at BLUE SQUARE MasterCard Hall in Seoul.

Fans got nostalgic as Kim Seon Ho made an appearance on 2 Days 1 Night once more. Many expressed their desire to see the actor return to join the variety show again.

More about Kim Seon Ho

Kim Seon Ho started out as a theatre actor back in 2009 and made his television debut in 2017 with the KBS dramas Strongest Deliveryman and Good Manager. He impressed the audience with his hit roles in 100 Days My Prince, Welcome to Waikiki 2, and the reality show 2 Days and 1 Night. Start-Up put him on the global front. He shot to fame because of his role in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, as the audience adored his character and his chemistry with Shin Min A.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Jun Young, and Moon Sang Min lead battle of 'illegitimate heirs' vying for succession in K-dramas