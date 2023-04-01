Squid Game to Love Alarm: 50 Best KDramas to watch right now

It’s good news for all the entertainment-loving audiences out there, because this time we have curated an ultimate list to guide you through the world of Korean entertainment. In fact, right from interesting cast to addictive plots, we have hand selected only the best Kdramas to watch right now. Apart from an interestingly intense and unpredictable storyline we have made sure to list down incredibly binge-worthy shows that will definitely make you a K-drama fanatic.

Ahead, find the best Kdramas to watch right away, along with their IMDb ratings and OTT platforms.

50 Best Kdramas to watch ASAP!

1. Crash Landing on You

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Romance, Drama

Adventure, Comedy, Romance, Drama Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Yejin, Seo Jihye

Hyun Bin, Son Yejin, Seo Jihye Director: Kim Huiwon, Jung Hyo Lee

Kim Huiwon, Jung Hyo Lee Writer: Ji Eun Park

Ji Eun Park Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Crash Landing on You features the story of a Korean heiress. We highly recommend this show for anybody looking for a show that features both romance and comedy with a beautifully addictive plot. The show is available on Netflix to stream and features a stellar cast that includes, Hyun Bin, Son Yejin, and Seo Jihye among others.

2. While You Were Sleeping

Another one of the Kdramas to watch right now, highly recommended by us has to be While You Were Sleeping. The 2017 show features the story of reporter Nam Hongjoo played by Bae Suzy who can see the future in dreams. Watch the show if you like elements of fantasy, comedy, drama, and lots of plot twists. The highly rated show is available on Viki to stream.

3. Squid Game

Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery

Action, Drama, Mystery Cast: Lee Jungjae, Park Haesoo, Hoyeon

Lee Jungjae, Park Haesoo, Hoyeon Director: Hwang Donghyuk

Hwang Donghyuk Writer: Hwang Donghyuk

Hwang Donghyuk Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

One of the most hyped-up shows of all time, Squid Game is definitely worth all the hype. In fact, Netflix's most-watched K-drama was certainly a viral hit, and for good reason. The Korean show features a group of people all stuck in serious debt, all of them who sign up for a game to win 45.6 billion won.

4. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Park Eunbin, Kang Taeoh, Kang Kiyoung

Park Eunbin, Kang Taeoh, Kang Kiyoung Director: Yu Insik

Yu Insik Writer: Moon Jiwon

Moon Jiwon Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Another hit K drama that we highly recommend watching right now is Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The Korean drama features the story of Woo Young played by the beautiful Park Eunbin. Woo is a young lawyer who has autism spectrum disorder which impacts her social skills. The Netflix show features the best of her professional and love life.

5. SKY Castle

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Drama, Mystery Cast: Yum Jungah, Taeran Lee, Yun Seah

Yum Jungah, Taeran Lee, Yun Seah Director: Hyun Tak Jo

Hyun Tak Jo Writer: Hyeonmi Yu

Hyeonmi Yu Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

This Kdrama features the tale of four families in posh Korean society. The storyline of the drama mainly features how a woman is obsessed with getting her daughter into an elite university at any cost. Watch the show on Amazon Prime Video to witness the perfect mix of comedy, romance, and drama.

6. Itaewon Class

Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Cast: Park Seojoon, Kim Dami, Yoo Jaemyung

Park Seojoon, Kim Dami, Yoo Jaemyung Director: SungYoon Kim

SungYoon Kim Writer: Gwang Jin

Gwang Jin Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Itaewon Class is a romantic drama that features the tale of Park Saeroyi and his restaurant in Itaewon. Interestingly, Park was in prison before he got out and opened his own restaurant. The Netflix show features the complications between Jang Geunwon and Park Saeroyi. Watch the show to witness the best of revenge tales, power struggles, plot twists and so much more.

7. Pinocchio

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mystery

Comedy, Drama, Mystery Cast: Lee JongSuk, Park ShinHye, Kim Young Kwang

Lee JongSuk, Park ShinHye, Kim Young Kwang Director: SooWon Jo

SooWon Jo Writer: Park Hyeryeon

Park Hyeryeon Year of release: 2014

2014 OTT Platform: MX Player, Viki

MX Player, Viki IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

For people who are even a tiny bit interested in journalism and reporting, this is your show. The show features the tale of Choi Dalpo played by Lee Jongsuk and how misreporting affected his family. Along with that the show also features a character named Choi Inha played by Park Shinhye, a rookie reporter who has "Pinocchio" syndrome which makes her hiccup whenever she is lying.

8. Alchemy of Souls

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Action, Drama, Fantasy Cast: JaeWook Lee, MinHyun Hwang, JoonSang Yoo

JaeWook Lee, MinHyun Hwang, JoonSang Yoo Director: Joon Hwa Park

Joon Hwa Park Writer: Jeongeun Hong, Miran Hong

Jeongeun Hong, Miran Hong Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

We highly recommend watching this show for anyone who loves grand period fantasies. The show is set in a fictitious country called Daeho and features the story of nobles and warriors. Watch the show to understand more about the forbidden spell called "alchemy of souls," which enables switching bodies. It is available on Netflix to stream.

9. Signal

Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Cast: Kentarô Sakaguchi, Michiko Kichise, Kazuki Kitamura

Kentarô Sakaguchi, Michiko Kichise, Kazuki Kitamura Director: Akira Uchikata

Akira Uchikata Writer: Eunhee Kim, Masaya Ozaki

Eunhee Kim, Masaya Ozaki Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7/10

Another show we highly recommend is this thriller show titled Signal. It is indeed one of the best Kdramas to watch right now. The show features multiple timelines and storylines following a Criminal profiler named Park HaeYoung played by Lee Je Hoon. The story also features Cha Soohyn played by Kim Hye Soo and Lee Jaehan played by Choi Jinwoong who are both detectives in different timelines. The show is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

10. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Comedy, Crime, Drama Cast: Park Boyoung, Park Hyungsik, Ji Soo

Park Boyoung, Park Hyungsik, Ji Soo Director: Lee Hyungmin

Lee Hyungmin Writer: Baek Mikyung

Baek Mikyung Year of release: 2017

2017 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Viki

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Viki IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

This K-drama can be the perfect pick for thriller lovers, romance fans, and crime drama enthusiasts. The show features the tale of Do Bongsoon played by Park Boyoung who dreams to build a video game. Watch the show to witness how a famous CEO notices Bongsoon to create a storyline that keeps you glued to the screens. One of the best Kdramas to watch with your pals the show is available on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Viki.

11. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Cast: Yoo Jitae, Yunjin Kim, Jeon Jongseo

Yoo Jitae, Yunjin Kim, Jeon Jongseo Director: Hongsun Kim

Hongsun Kim Writer: Álex Pina, Kim HwanChae, Choi SungJoon, Ryu YongJae

Álex Pina, Kim HwanChae, Choi SungJoon, Ryu YongJae Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

You have got to watch Money Heist for the thrilling Korean plot of all time. The K-drama is set in a fictional timeline and features a time when North Korea and South Korea are on the verge of reuniting. The show features a world where the rich get richer but the poor get poorer as a result of inequality. Watch the Netflix show to witness an interesting tale of a few charismatic thieves in the scenario.

12. Vincenzo

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Cast: Wyatt Bowen, Song Joongki, Jeon Yeobin

Wyatt Bowen, Song Joongki, Jeon Yeobin Director: Kim Huiwon

Kim Huiwon Writer: Park Jaebeom

Park Jaebeom Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Another K-drama we highly recommend is this action-crime comedy drama. Watch the show to witness the best of Vincenzo. The show features stars Wyatt Bowen, Song Joongki, and Jeon Yeobin and is available on Netflix to watch.

13. Descendants of the Sun

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Cast: Song Joongki, Song HyeKyo, Jin Goo

Song Joongki, Song HyeKyo, Jin Goo Director: Eung Bok Lee

Eung Bok Lee Writer: Kim Eunsook, WonSuk Kim

Kim Eunsook, WonSuk Kim Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Netflix, Hulu

Netflix, Hulu IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Another Korean show that we highly recommend is Descendants of the Sun. This action comedy K-drama features the best of Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, and Jin Goo among others. The show is a legendary Korean show that features the story of Captain Yoo Sijin and how he falls in love with Kang Moyeon played by Song Hyeko.

14. Happiness

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Horror

Action, Fantasy, Horror Cast: Han Hyojoo, Park Hyungsik, Jo Woojin

Han Hyojoo, Park Hyungsik, Jo Woojin Director: Gil Ho Ahn

Gil Ho Ahn Writer: Sang Woon Han

Sang Woon Han Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Viki

Viki IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Happiness is one of the most interesting shows you must stream right away. The show is a modern action fantasy drama that features an intriguing storyline featuring the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the show for the story of Yoon Saebom played by Han Hyojoo. The show is available on Viki to stream.

15. All of Us Are Dead

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Action, Drama, Fantasy Cast: Park Jihu, ChanYoung Yoon, YiHyun Cho

Park Jihu, ChanYoung Yoon, YiHyun Cho Director: J.Q. Lee, Kim NamSoo

J.Q. Lee, Kim NamSoo Writer: Seongil Cheon

Seongil Cheon Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

This zombie thriller K-drama titled All of Us Are Dead is as interesting as its name. We highly recommend this show to witness a tale of a few high schoolers and how they end up amidst a zombie apocalypse. Watch the show to entertain yourself with a survival storyline integrated with a brilliant thrilling plot. It is one of the best Kdramas to watch on Netflix.

16. Move to Heaven

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Adam McArthur, Lee Je Hoon, Tang Joonsang

Adam McArthur, Lee Je Hoon, Tang Joonsang Director: Sungho Kim

Sungho Kim Writer: Yoon JiRyun

Yoon JiRyun Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

For anyone who loves emotional dramas, this show is for you. The K-drama features a tale that features the best of life, love, and death. The iconic drama features the best of Adam McArthur, Lee Je Hoon, and Tang Joonsang. Trust us, the show has the power to shift your perspective about family and grief. It is one of the best Kdramas to watch on Netflix ASAP.

17. Sweet Home

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Drama, Fantasy, Horror Cast: Song Kang, Lee JinWook, Lee Siyoung

Song Kang, Lee JinWook, Lee Siyoung Director: So Hyun Park, Eung Bok Lee, Youngwoo Jang (co-director)

So Hyun Park, Eung Bok Lee, Youngwoo Jang (co-director) Writer: Kim Hyungmin (screenwriter), Kim Kanbi (original story), Park SoJeong (screenwriter)

Kim Hyungmin (screenwriter), Kim Kanbi (original story), Park SoJeong (screenwriter) Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Sweet Home is one legendary Netflix show that follows the tale of a man who moves to a new place after he loses his family. The show is perfect for people who like horror fantasies. Watch the show to witness this iconic horror K-drama of all time.

18. My Name

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Cast: Heesoon Park, Ahn BoHyun, Han Sohee

Heesoon Park, Ahn BoHyun, Han Sohee Director: Jinmin Kim

Jinmin Kim Writer: Bada Kim

Bada Kim Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

With an IMDb rating of 7.8, this intense thriller will certainly make you peep through your blanket. The Korean action crime drama follows the story of a woman named Jiwoo played by Han Sohee and how she gets pulled into the criminal underworld. The show is available on Netflix to stream.

19. Healer

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Cast: Ji ChangWook, Park MinYoung, TaeMi

Ji ChangWook, Park MinYoung, TaeMi Director: Kim Jin Woo, Lee Jungseob

Kim Jin Woo, Lee Jungseob Writer: Ji Na Song

Ji Na Song Year of release: 2014

2014 OTT Platform: Netflix, Viki

Netflix, Viki IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Another extraordinary K-drama that features the best elements of action, comedy, and crime is Ji Changwook starrer Healer. The K-drama follows the story where Changwook portrays the character of the "Healer." Healer works to deliver any kind of illegal items with a genius hacker’s support. Stream the show on Netflix to witness an intricate interesting plot with just the right amount of romance.

20. Flower of Evil

Genre: Crime, Mystery, Romance

Crime, Mystery, Romance Cast: Lee Joon gi, Moon Chae Won, Seo Hyunwoo

Lee Joon gi, Moon Chae Won, Seo Hyunwoo Director: Cheolgyu Kim

Cheolgyu Kim Writer: Jung Hee Yoo

Jung Hee Yoo Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Starring Lee Joon Gi, Moon ChaeWon, and Seo Hyunwoo, Flowers of Evil is one of the best mystery shows with just the right blend of romance and crime thriller. The storyline follows the tale of Cha Jiwon, a detective played by Moon Chaewon with the cutest family. The story takes an interesting turn when it is revealed that Baek Heesung, the detective’s wife played by Lee Joongi has some pretty dark secrets she is hiding. Watch the show on Amazon Prime Video to witness how their world crumbles with plenty of twists and turns.

21. D.P

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Cast: Harrison Xu, Jung Haein, Sukku Son

Harrison Xu, Jung Haein, Sukku Son Director: Junhee Han

Junhee Han Writer: Junhee Han

Junhee Han Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

D.P. is one of the best realistic K-dramas on Netflix. The show features stars like Harrison Xu, Jung Haein, and Sukku Son. Jung Haein plays the role of An Junho who enlists in the South Korean army, the show features how he struggles in the "survival of the fittest" army culture. The highly-rated show is available on Netflix to stream.

22. Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Cast: Sung Hoon, Lee GaRyeong, Taegon Lee

Sung Hoon, Lee GaRyeong, Taegon Lee Director: Yoo JeongJoon, Lee SeungHoon

Yoo JeongJoon, Lee SeungHoon Writer: Sunghan Im

Sunghan Im Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

This romance-drama features the best of stars like Sung Hoon, Lee GaRyeong, and Taegon Lee. The storyline of the show follows the stories of three working women and slowly reveals the inner workings of their unique marriages. This 2021 K-drama is one of the best Korean dramas to watch on Netflix.

23. Kingdom

This highly-rated K-drama titled Kingdom is another complete entertainer we highly recommend. It is one of the best Kdramas to watch on Netflix that features the best of iconic historical tales along with engaging zombie horror. The show has been an international hit and features a storyline that will definitely keep you hooked to your screens.

24. Business Proposal

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Cast: Ahn HyoSeop, SeJeong Kim, Seol Inah

Ahn HyoSeop, SeJeong Kim, Seol Inah Director: Park Seonho

Park Seonho Writer: Seol Hee Han, BoHee Hong, Hae Hwa

Seol Hee Han, BoHee Hong, Hae Hwa Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

This highly-rated K-drama is a masterpiece for anyone who loves romantic dramas. One of the best Kdramas to watch that was released in 2022, this show has been a massive success. Featuring stars including Ahn HyoSeop, SeJeong Kim, and Seol Inah the show features the best of romance. It is available on Netflix to stream.

25. Hometown ChaChaCha

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Cast: Shin Mina, Kim SeonHo, Gina Su

Shin Mina, Kim SeonHo, Gina Su Director: Je Won Yu

Je Won Yu Writer: Ha Eun Shin

Ha Eun Shin Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Another K-drama that’s highly rated as well as highly recommended is Hometown ChaChaCha. The show features a tale of how a country boy falls in love with a city girl in the most beautiful way. The show is available on Netflix to stream.

26. 100 Days My Prince

Genre: Action, Comedy, History

Action, Comedy, History Cast: Kyungsoo Do, Nam Jihyun, Jo Sungha

Kyungsoo Do, Nam Jihyun, Jo Sungha Director: Jong Jae Lee, SungWoo Nam

Jong Jae Lee, SungWoo Nam Writer: No Ji Seol

No Ji Seol Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

100 Days My Prince will definitely be a treat to your eyes. The show features a star cast that includes, Kyung soo Do, Nam Jihyun, and Jo Sungha among others. Watch the show on Netflix to get acquainted with the story of Prince Lee Yul and his intriguing tale.

27. Hospital Playlist

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Cast: Jo JungSuk, Yoo YeonSeok, Jung Kyungho

Jo JungSuk, Yoo YeonSeok, Jung Kyungho Director: Won Ho Shin

Won Ho Shin Writer: Woojung Lee

Woojung Lee Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Anyone who has already binged watched Grey's Anatomy and is looking for an equally epic medical drama, this medical K-drama is for you. The show follows the story of the personal and professional lives of five doctors working at a hospital. The show is available on Netflix to stream.

28. Coffee Prince

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Cast: Aljur Abrenica,Kris Bernal, Max Collins

Aljur Abrenica,Kris Bernal, Max Collins Director: Ricky Davao

Ricky Davao Writer: John Kenneth De Leon, Des GarbesSeverino, Des GarbesSeverino, Marlon Miguel, Rona Lean Sales

John Kenneth De Leon, Des GarbesSeverino, Des GarbesSeverino, Marlon Miguel, Rona Lean Sales Year of release: 2012

2012 OTT Platform: Viki

Viki IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Anyone who has still not watched this classic Korean drama is missing out on the best of television. The show follows the story of Choi Hangyul played by Goblin's Gong Yoo and how he encounters Ko Eunchan played by Yoon Eunhye. The iconic Korean romantic comedy is available on Netflix to stream.

29. Boys Over Flowers

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Cast: Ku HyeSun, Lee MinHo, Kim Hyunjoong

Ku HyeSun, Lee MinHo, Kim Hyunjoong Director: GiSang Jeon

GiSang Jeon Writer: Yôko Kamio, Jiryun Yoon

Yôko Kamio, Jiryun Yoon Year of release: 2009

2009 OTT Platform: Netflix, MX Player

Netflix, MX Player IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Another romantic comedy that we highly recommend is Boys Over Flowers. The show is available on Netflix to stream and features a stellar cast that includes, Ku Hye sun, Lee MinHo, and Kim Hyunjoong. This iconic teen drama follows the story of a few privileged boys at the Shinhwa High School. It is definitely one of the best Kdramas to watch right now.

30. True Beauty

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Cast: Moon Gayoung, Cha EunWoo, Hwang InYoup

Moon Gayoung, Cha EunWoo, Hwang InYoup Director: Sanghyub Kim

Sanghyub Kim Writer: Lee ShiEun, Yaongyi

Lee ShiEun, Yaongyi Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Viki

Viki IMDb Rating: 8/10

Another highly rated K-drama that we highly recommend is True Beauty. The show features a star cast that includes, Moon Gayoung, Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Youp. Watch the show to witness an engaging love triangle. This coming-of-age K-drama features a romantic tale of the cutest high schoolers and is available on Viki to stream.

31. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bokjoo

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Cast: Lee SongKyoung, Nam Joohyuk, Jaeyoon Lee

Lee SongKyoung, Nam Joohyuk, Jaeyoon Lee Director: Hyun Jong Oh

Hyun Jong Oh Writer: HeeSeung Yang

HeeSeung Yang Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Another show that we highly recommend for Korean fandom out there is Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bokjoo. The K-drama features Lee SongKyoung, Nam Joohyuk, and Jaeyoon Lee and follows the story of a weightlifter who trains for the Olympics and soon falls in love. Stream the show on Netflix to watch the best of romance and comedy.

32. Her Private Life

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Cast: Ahn BoHyun, Park JinJoo, Bora Kim

Ahn BoHyun, Park JinJoo, Bora Kim Director: JongChan Hong

JongChan Hong Writer: Hye Young Kim

Hye Young Kim Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Another romantic comedy K-drama that’s honestly a dream come true for romance lovers is Ahn BoHyun, Park JinJoo, and Bora Kim starrer Her Private Life. The 2019 show is just the perfect rom-com. The show features a story of love and Sung Deokmi played by Park fan girls over her idol Shian. Watch the show on Amazon Prime Video for the best time of your life.

33. Our Beloved Summer

Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Cast: Choi Woosik, Kim Dami, Kim Sungcheol

Choi Woosik, Kim Dami, Kim Sungcheol Director: Kim YoonJin

Kim YoonJin Writer: Lee NaEun

Lee NaEun Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Our Beloved Summer is indeed a beloved K-drama that you shouldn't miss out on. The 2022 K-drama features the story of a few high school friends after ten years. The show is one of the best K dramas and stars Choi Woosik, Kim Dami, and Kim Sungcheol among others, and is available on Netflix to stream and is indeed a cute romantic show.

34. Run On

Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Cast: Siwan Yim, Shin Se Kyung, Sooyoung Choi

Siwan Yim, Shin Se Kyung, Sooyoung Choi Director: Jae Hoon Lee

Jae Hoon Lee Writer: Park ShiHyun

Park ShiHyun Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Another Korean show with an epic romantic storyline is Run On. The 2020 show features the best of Siwan Yim, Shin Se Kyung, and Sooyoung Choi among others. Watch this show to witness the best of Ki Seongyeom and how she meets Oh Mijoo and falls in love.

35. StartUp

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Cast: Bae Suzy, Nam Joohyuk, Kim SeonHo

Bae Suzy, Nam Joohyuk, Kim SeonHo Director: Choong Hwan Oh

Choong Hwan Oh Writer: Park Hyeryeon

Park Hyeryeon Year of release:

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

This highly-rated show is a romantic comedy showcasing a tale that’s definitely worth watching. Stream this show on Netflix right now to watch the best of Bae Suzy along with Nam Joohyuk. We promise you’d binge-watch the show in one sitting.

36. Love Alarm

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Cast: Kim Sohyun, Song Kang, Garam Jung

Kim Sohyun, Song Kang, Garam Jung Director: Lee NaJeong, Kim Jin Woo, Yu Yeong Park

Lee NaJeong, Kim Jin Woo, Yu Yeong Park Writer: Yeon Su Cha, KyeYoung Chon, Seo Hui Kim, Ji Yeong Kwon, AhYeon Lee (screenwriter), Kim Saebom, Bora Seo

Yeon Su Cha, KyeYoung Chon, Seo Hui Kim, Ji Yeong Kwon, AhYeon Lee (screenwriter), Kim Saebom, Bora Seo Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

This cutest romantic comedy show features a love story with a unique twist where a mobile application actually beeps to tell you someone in your affinity within a 10-meter radius is “in love” with you. Watch the show to witness a love story that starts with an alarm. One of the best Kdramas to watch on Netflix right now.

37. What's Wrong With Secretary Kim

Genre: Comedy, Mystery, Romance

Comedy, Mystery, Romance Cast: Park MinYoung, Park Seojoon, Lee Tae Hwan

Park MinYoung, Park Seojoon, Lee Tae Hwan Director: Ji Yeong Choi, Joon Hwa Park `

Ji Yeong Choi, Joon Hwa Park ` Writer: Jung EunYoung, KyungYoon Jung

Jung EunYoung, KyungYoon Jung Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Netflix, Hulu

Netflix, Hulu IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

You’ve got to watch What's Wrong With Secretary Kim on Netflix or Hulu if you are serious about having a good time. The show features the best stars including Park Min Young, Park Seojoon, and Lee Tae Hwan among others. It is a genuinely sweet romantic show with a pinch of comedy and drama.

38. Nevertheless

Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Cast: Han Sohee, Song Kang, Cheska Aguiluz

Han Sohee, Song Kang, Cheska Aguiluz Director: Kim Garam

Kim Garam Writer: Jung Seo, Jung Won

Jung Seo, Jung Won Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Better than any Western romance shows out there, this romantic K-drama is absolute perfection. Directed by Kim Garam the 2021 show features the best steamy romance that features stars like Han Sohee, Song Kang, and Cheska Aguiluz among others. If you are looking for one of the popular Kdramas to watch with your bae, this is the one.

39. Touch Your Heart

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Cast: Lee Dongwook, Sangwoo Lee, Sung Yoon Son

Lee Dongwook, Sangwoo Lee, Sung Yoon Son Director: Ji Yeong Choi, Joon Hwa Park

Ji Yeong Choi, Joon Hwa Park Writer: BoRim Choi, Myeong Suk Lee

BoRim Choi, Myeong Suk Lee Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

This show takes the cake for being the sweetest romantic comedy. The show titled Touch Your Heart will definitely manage to hit the chords. The workplace romance features impressive performances by Lee Dongwook, Sangwoo Lee, and Sung Yoon Son among others. The 2019 K-drama is available on Netflix to watch.

40. Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Goeun, Lee Dongwook

Gong Yoo, Kim Goeun, Lee Dongwook Director: Eung Bok Lee

Eung Bok Lee Writer: Kim Eunsook

Kim Eunsook Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Netflix, MX Player

Netflix, MX Player IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

The show titled Goblin is one of the best fantasy-based romance dramas. The 2016 Korean drama is available on Netflix to stream and features the best of Gong Yoo, Kim Goeun, and Lee Dongwook among others. The highly-rated show features a modern romance with just the right blend of fantasy and plot twists and we highly recommend you watch it right away.

41. Hotel de Luna

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Cast: Jieun Lee, Yeo Jingu, Shin Jeonggeun

Jieun Lee, Yeo Jingu, Shin Jeonggeun Director: Choong Hwan Oh

Choong Hwan Oh Writer: Jeongeun Hong, Miran Hong

Jeongeun Hong, Miran Hong Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

This K-drama is one of the best Kpop dramas to watch when you are looking for something to take your blues away. The show is actually created to make your soul smile. It is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

42. The Uncanny Counter

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Horror

Action, Fantasy, Horror Cast: Byeonggyu Jo, JoonSang Yoo, SeJeong Kim

Byeonggyu Jo, JoonSang Yoo, SeJeong Kim Director: SeonDong Yu

SeonDong Yu Writer: Sebom Kim, Sebom Kim, Ji Na Yeo (screenwriter), SeonDong Yu

Sebom Kim, Sebom Kim, Ji Na Yeo (screenwriter), SeonDong Yu Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

The Uncanny Counter is a 2020 show that features an intriguing tale of a group of interesting characters with extraordinary abilities. The group consists of five members and is called "Counter." Watch the show on Netflix to witness how these guys live an ordinary life in the day and an extraordinary one during the night.

43. The King: Eternal Monarch

Genre: Fantasy, Mystery, Romance

Fantasy, Mystery, Romance Cast: Lee MinHo, Kim Goeun, Woo DoHwan

Lee MinHo, Kim Goeun, Woo DoHwan Director: Baek SangHoon

Baek SangHoon Writer: Kim Eunsook

Kim Eunsook Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

For anyone who is fond of fantasy, time travel, and parallel universes, with just the right blend of tragedy and romance, this is your show. The K-drama is definitely a must-watch and features a tale of good-looking and strong characters. Watch the show on Netflix to witness the best of Lee MinHo, Kim Goeun, and Woo DoHwan.

44. Mystic Popup Bar

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Mystery

Comedy, Fantasy, Mystery Cast: Hwang Jeongeum, Yook Sungjae, Choi Wonyoung

Hwang Jeongeum, Yook Sungjae, Choi Wonyoung Director: Chang Geun Jun

Chang Geun Jun Writer: Ha Yoon Ah

Ha Yoon Ah Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

Another fantastic Korean drama we highly recommend is Mystic Popup Bar. The 2020 K-drama is directed by Chang Geun Jun and written by Ha Yoon Ah. Whether you are looking for any mysterious drama or a fabulous fantasy, the storyline of this epic show is bound to satisfy you. Watch this show on Netflix when you are in the mood for some iconic K-drama.

45. Memories of the Alhambra

Genre: Drama, Romance, Sci-fi

Drama, Romance, Sci-fi Cast: Park Shin Hye, Hyun Bin, JinWoong Min

Park Shin Hye, Hyun Bin, JinWoong Min Director: Gil Ho Ahn

Gil Ho Ahn Writer: JaeJeong Song

JaeJeong Song Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

With a star cast including, Park Shin Hye, Hyun Bin, and Jin Woong Min, this show is everything you need if you love romantic sci-fi dramas. The show features a romantic story that’s set in an augmented reality game filled with dangerous quests. It is indeed one of the best Kdramas to watch on Netflix.

46. Legend of the Blue Sea

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy Cast: Jun Jihyun, Lee MinHo, Lee Heejoon

Jun Jihyun, Lee MinHo, Lee Heejoon Director: Hyuk Jin

Hyuk Jin Writer: Ji Eun Park

Ji Eun Park Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Another fantasy romance K-drama that will definitely, make you go, ‘Why didn’t I know about it earlier?’, is Legend of the Blue Sea. This 2019 Korean drama is another highly-rated show that showcases a storyline of how a con artist and a mermaid meet and actually fall in love with each other. The show is directed by Hyuk Jin and features amazing performances by Jun Jihyun, Lee Min Ho, and Lee Heejoon.

47. W

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Cast: Lee JongSuk, Han Hyojoo, Jeong EuGene

Lee JongSuk, Han Hyojoo, Jeong EuGene Director: Dae Yoon Jung

Dae Yoon Jung Writer: David Bannon, JaeJeong Song

David Bannon, JaeJeong Song Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

This contemporary action comedy-drama is made for people who like coming-of-age romance dramas. The show features a story of a cardiothoracic resident and a webtoon artist and he mysteriously goes missing. The highly-rated show features the best of Jun Jihyun, Lee MinHo, and Lee Hee Joon among others, and is available on Netflix to stream.

48. My Love from the Star

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Cast: Lee JongSuk, Han Hyojoo, Jeong EuGene

Lee JongSuk, Han Hyojoo, Jeong EuGene Director: Dae Yoon Jung

Dae Yoon Jung Writer: David Bannon, JaeJeong Song

David Bannon, JaeJeong Song Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

One of the must watch Korean dramas that feature romance, comedy, and aliens, My Love From The Star is indeed a complete entertainer. Directed by Dae Yoon Jung the Korean show features the best of Lee JongSuk, Han Hyojoo, and Jeong Eu Gene among others. Watch the show on Netflix to witness one of the most intriguing storylines that features a gorgeous-looking alien on earth.

49. It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Cast: Kim Soohyun, Seo YeJi, Oh Jungse

Kim Soohyun, Seo YeJi, Oh Jungse Director: Park Shin Woo

Park Shin Woo Writer: Jo Yong

Jo Yong Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Directed by Park Shin Woo and written by Jo Yong, the story features outstanding acting performances by Kim Soohyun, Seo YeJi, and Oh Jungse among others. In fact, for anyone who has been looking for the best of intense drama with bits of comedy and romance, this 2020 show should be your pick. The storyline of Park Shin Woo’s It's Okay to Not Be Okay features the story of a psychiatric ward caretaker who meets a writer. The show follows a series of events with plenty of romance, drama, and plot twists. This highly-rated show is available on Netflix to stream and is indeed one of the best Kdramas to watch with your bae.

50. It's Okay, That's Love

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Cast: Dongil Sung, KwangSoo Lee, Jin Kyung

Dongil Sung, KwangSoo Lee, Jin Kyung Director: Kyootae Kim

Kyootae Kim Writer: Hee Kyung No

Hee Kyung No Year of release: 2014

2014 OTT Platform: Viki

Viki IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Another highly rated and highly acclaimed K-drama that we highly recommend is It's Okay, That's Love. It's Okay, That's Love is directed by Kyootae Kim and is written by Hee Kyung No and includes a star cast featuring Dongil Sung, KwangSoo Lee, and Jin Kyung among others. When it comes to the storyline, the show is one of the most engaging Korean dramas that will definitely keep you glued to the screens.

Whether you like to watch romance, thrillers, comedy, or intense dramas, the world of Korean entertainment has something for everyone. Yes, Korean shows are explicitly famous for their gorgeous-looking cast members and cute romance dramas but we assure you every K-drama enlisted above is so much more than that. In fact, we made it our goal to enlist only Korean dramas that are cinematic masterpieces. For anyone on a journey to explore the best of Korean dramas, we highly recommend you to bookmark this extensive list of best Kdramas to watch for the next time you watch something perfect to binge-watch.