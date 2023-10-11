From Shooting Stars to Record of Youth and more; pick your favorite K-drama on world of actors

The world of showbiz is a unique realm, filled with both glamor and challenges, where celebrities navigate the intricacies of fame, fandom, and competition. Life in the spotlight is a double-edged sword, offering both the thrill of the spotlight and the weight of constant scrutiny and potential scandals.

In the realm of K-dramas, actors immerse themselves in their roles, dedicating 100% effort to bring their characters to life. Some of these roles allow them to step into the shoes of characters who share their real-life profession – that of a celebrity. While the characters they portray may not mirror their actual personalities, these talented stars provide viewers with a glimpse into the demanding and competitive world of the entertainment industry. These dramas offer viewers a captivating look at what it's like to live a life constantly under the lens, showcasing the struggles and triumphs of those in the world of acting. Whether through heartwarming stories or dramatic twists, these K-dramas provide an intriguing exploration of the actor's world. From Record of Youth, Shooting Stars to Love To Hate You, Touch Your Heart and more. Pick your favorite K-drama about the world of actors from the poll below.

K-dramas about actors

In Record of Youth Sa Hye Joon, portrayed by Park Bo Gum, is a young model and aspiring actor facing the challenges of breaking into the entertainment industry. Despite his good looks and talent, Hye Joon realizes that his humble background lacks the influential surname and connections that often pave the way to success. Undeterred by constant rejections, he works tirelessly, juggling multiple part-time jobs while attending auditions.

Hye Joon's best friend, the affluent Won Hae Hyo (Byeon Woo Seok), also aspires to become an actor. However, Hae Hyo's domineering and manipulative mother ensures that he gets preferential treatment, further intensifying the competition between the two friends. Adding another layer to the story is their shared romantic interest in Ahn Jung Ha (Park So Dam), a talented and straightforward makeup artist. The narrative unfolds as Hye Joon navigates the complexities of the entertainment world, friendship, and love.

In Shooting Stars, Oh Han Byul, played by Lee Sung Kyung, holds the demanding role of the highly efficient PR head at an agency. Her professional life is marked by constant clashes with a prized celebrity from their company, the renowned Gong Tae Sung, portrayed by Kim Young Dae. Tae Sung, in his own way, adds challenges to her responsibilities, making life difficult for Han Byul and the entire PR department.

As she navigates the intricacies of managing Tae Sung's schedules, they face challenges from an anti-fanclub that throws curveballs, creating obstacles for Tae Sung and the agency to navigate. The narrative takes an interesting turn as Han Byul and Tae Sung gradually acknowledge their true feelings and draw closer.

In Love To Hate You, Nam Kang Ho, portrayed by Yoo Tae Oh, is a matinée superstar known for being the ultimate romantic fantasy on screen. However, his real-life persona is quite the opposite. Kang Ho harbors a deep wariness of women, stemming from a past betrayal by his ex-girlfriend during their drama school days. The prospect of romancing his co-stars on screen becomes a challenging task, leading him to resort to calming pills before shooting romantic scenes.

The narrative takes an intriguing turn when Kang Ho encounters Yeo Mi Ran, played by Kim Ok Bin, a badass and man-hating lawyer with a checkered dating history. Mi Ran, known for her love-and-leave approach, enters into a contractual relationship with Kang Ho to dispel rumors surrounding his personal life. The two characters form a volatile and magnetic combination, drawn to each other despite their differences.

In Touch Your Heart, the lively yet naive superstar Yoon Seo, portrayed by Yoo In Na, takes on a role as a secretary at a law firm to prepare for her next film. Her assigned attorney is Kwon Jung Rok, played by Lee Dong Wook, a workaholic and reserved individual. Unlike his colleagues, Jung Rok is not swayed by Yoon Seo's celebrity aura; he perceives her as vain and lacking proficiency. However, as their relationship develops, Jung Rok discovers Yoon Seo's pure-hearted and honest nature beneath her seemingly frivolous exterior. The drama unfolds as this unexpected couple navigates the challenges of a serious relationship.

In My Love From Another Star, Chun Song Yi (Jun Ji Hyun), a former child star turned mega celebrity, faces the challenges of fame, loneliness, and an opportunistic mother. Her life takes a captivating turn when she encounters Do Min Joon(Kim So Hyun), a 400-year-old alien residing on Earth. Despite his initial reluctance, Min Joon becomes Song Yi's neighbor and college classmate, evolving into her unexpected protector and confidant.

In Uncontrollably Fond, Shin Joon Young, portrayed by Kim Woo Bin, is a charismatic superstar whose fate intertwines with No Eul, played by Suzy. Despite having a shared history from high school, miscommunication and misunderstandings led them to separate paths. No Eul, now a documentary filmmaker, is assigned to document Joon Young's life as a famous actor. The challenge lies in whether they can overcome their turbulent past. No Eul is hesitant to rekindle anything with Joon Young, but he is determined to hold onto her.

In Full House, Ji Eun, played by Song Hye Kyo, is an aspiring scriptwriter with a naive and innocent outlook on life. She falls victim to a scam orchestrated by her friends, resulting in the loss of her home. The new owner, Young Jae, portrayed by Rain, is a renowned and arrogant actor. To reclaim her home and make his crush Hye Won (Han Eun Jung) jealous, Ji Eun and Young Jae enter into a contract marriage. Unexpectedly, neither of them foresees the genuine love that blossoms between them.

