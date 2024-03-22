HOPE ON THE STREET: BTS' J-Hope starts countdown for upcoming docu-series release; see video

BTS' J-Hope ignites anticipation with a countdown for the release of his upcoming docu-series, HOPE ON THE STREET. In a teaser video, J-Hope teases viewers with glimpses of his soulful street dance, promising an electrifying journey across Seoul, Osaka, Paris, New York, and Gwangju. Additionally, he announces a listening party for the accompanying album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1, adding to the excitement among fans.

BTS’ J-Hope countdowns for HOPE ON THE STREET premiere

BTS' J-Hope has set ARMY's hearts racing with the countdown announcement for the release of his highly anticipated docu-series, HOPE ON THE STREET. In a captivating video clip released on March 21, J-Hope exudes excitement as he shares details about the upcoming series. Promising a glimpse into his soul through street dance, J-Hope invites fans from Seoul to New York and beyond to join him on this journey. With just one week left until the premiere, anticipation is building among fans worldwide.

Take a look at J-Hope’s countdown for HOPE ON THE STREET video here;

J-Hope's upcoming docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET, intertwines closely with his upcoming special album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. Each episode of the series aligns with a set of tracks from the album, forming a seamless narrative blending visuals and music. The premiere episode is scheduled for March 27 on Prime Video, followed by the album release on March 29. Highlighting the main track "Neuron" featuring Gaeko and Yonmirae, the album promises an immersive experience for fans, offering a unique insight into J-Hope's artistic journey.

J-Hope has prepared a HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 release party for fans

In celebration of J-Hope's highly anticipated album release, the BTS member has organized exclusive HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 release parties for fans. Hosted by Club 90’s, the parties will take place in Los Angeles, New York City, and Chicago, offering fans across the USA a chance to come together and celebrate. Scheduled for March 29 in LA and Chicago, and March 30 in New York City, these events promise an unforgettable experience for attendees. With limited seats available, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early through Club 90's official website to ensure they don't miss out on this special celebration of J-Hope's musical journey.

