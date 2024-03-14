'My favourite word is Just Dance': BTS' J-Hope unveils main trailer for HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries; WATCH

BTS' J-Hope gears up to unveil his HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries with a captivating main trailer. Set against the backdrop of his passion for dance, the series promises an intimate exploration of J-Hope's roots and aspirations. Accompanied by his special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, the docuseries premieres on March 28, with the album releasing on March 29.

BTS’ J-Hope’s main trailer for HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries revealed

BTS' J-Hope is set to take fans on an exciting journey through his love for dance with the upcoming docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET. The main trailer, released on March 13, offers a glimpse into J-Hope's exploration of his roots and passion for dance as he travels the world, connecting with dancers and choreographers in various cities.

In the trailer, J-Hope reflects on his career beginnings, emphasizing the pivotal role dance played in shaping his trajectory. With BTS' Trivia: Just Dance as the backdrop, J-Hope embarks on a quest to rediscover his dance roots while delving into the essence of dance itself. His encounters with dancers from Osaka to Paris and New York City to Seoul and Gwangju promise to offer insights into his journey and growth as an artist.

Watch HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries main trailer here;

HOPE ON THE STREET is intimately tied to J-Hope's forthcoming special album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. Each episode of the docuseries correlates with a set of songs from the album, creating a cohesive narrative that unfolds through both visuals and music. The first episode is slated to premiere on Prime Video on March 27, followed by the album release on March 29, featuring the main track Neuron with Gaeko and Yonmirae.

More details about J-Hope’s album HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1

The album's highlight medley, released by HYBE Labels on February 27, provides a glimpse into the diverse musical journey J-Hope has crafted. Collaborations with artists like BTS' Jungkook, Benny Blanco, Nile Rodgers, and Huh Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM promise to offer a rich and dynamic listening experience. Tracks like Lock/Unlock and I Don't Know showcase J-Hope's versatility as an artist, while the dance mix of What If... injects high energy into the album.

HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 serves as the official follow-up to J-Hope's previous release, Jack in the Box, which garnered critical acclaim and chart success. With singles like Arson and More, J-Hope solidified his position as a formidable solo artist, with On the Street (with J. Cole) marking his highest entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

As anticipation mounts for the release of HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 and the premiere of the docuseries, fans eagerly await the opportunity to delve deeper into J-Hope's artistic journey and witness the culmination of his passion for dance and music.

