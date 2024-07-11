BTS’ Jin heads to France for 2024 Paris Olympics as South Korea's torch bearer; drops sweet message for fans

BTS' Jin, selected as a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics, departed today, July 11, from Incheon International Airport to fulfill his role in the torch relay. Fans and media personnel gathered at the airport to send him off and show their support for his participation in this prestigious event.

BTS’ Jin leaves for 2024 Paris Olympics

According to Star News, BTS' Jin was scheduled to depart from Incheon International Airport this morning for France. This follows the announcement made nine days ago on July 2 regarding his participation in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics torch relay.

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics is scheduled to commence on July 26 (local time), July 27, KST. The torch relay, which commenced in April in Olympia, Greece, will span across 64 regions in France, encompassing city centers and coastal areas, culminating on the day of the opening ceremony.

Jin was greeted by a multitude of fans who gathered at the airport to send him off as he departed for his participation in the torch relay. Upon arrival, Jin will take part in the relay, promoting messages of unity and peace.

Jin left a reassuring message for fans on Weverse, as he typically does before departing for an event, saying, "I'll go and come back." This message aims to reassure fans that he will return safely.

His role as a torchbearer for one of the world's largest sporting events underscores BTS' unique growing global influence. Fans are eagerly anticipating witnessing Jin running with the Olympic torch, marking a significant moment in his career. Although the exact schedule hasn't been revealed, torchbearers like Jin will visit significant historical sites that represent the host country.

More about Jin’s recent activities

On July 1, STARNEWS reported that Jin will appear as a guest on the MBC variety program The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. In response to the report, a source from MBC confirmed that BTS’ Jin has completed filming for the show, but the broadcast schedule has not yet been determined.

The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island is a variety program centered around a unique vacation experience on an uninhabited island, where Ahn Jung Hwan has transformed a deserted house into a temporary lodging. Guests seeking respite from city life and dreaming of living amidst nature can check in to this half-star hotel. Ahn Jung Hwan and his team aspire to provide top-notch service akin to a five-star hotel in this island setting.

Also on July 8, FRED Jewelry made headlines by announcing Jin as their inaugural global brand ambassador. In early June, Jin completed his military service and celebrated with a special in-person event as part of this year's BTS FESTA.

