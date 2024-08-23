How much do BTS’ Jin, RM, Cha Eun Woo, and Lee Min Ho earn per post on Instagram? Report hints at shocking numbers

From top K-pop celebs like BTS’ Jin and BLAKCPINK’s Lisa to Korean actors like Lee Min Ho, there are a bunch of Korean artists who have bagged some top spots on the list of Top 100 global celebrities with the highest cost per post on Instagram. Some of their estimated earnings will surely shock you.

Recently, Hopper HQ revealed how much the top Korean celebrities earn per post on Instagram. According to the list, BLACKPINK’s Lisa bagged the 29th spot with 623,00 USD earnings per post. Her bandmate Jennie is at No. 36 and her estimated earnings per post on Instagram is 511,000 USD.

Jisoo is also on the list with 474,000 USD earnings per post, while Rosé earns 472,000 USD for posting on Instagram.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jin is at No. 68 with 292,000 USD while RM charges 280,000 USD per post on the platform. The multi-faced talent Cha Eun Woo has landed at No. 72 and earns around 274,000 USD, while K-drama heartthrob Lee Min Ho is paid 211,000 USD per post on Instagram.

These Korean celebrities have bagged impressive spots on the Top 100 list, alongside global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Selena Gomez, and more. Meanwhile, Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif are also on the list.

Lisa, Jisoo, RM, and others’ shocking earnings on Instagram again showcased their immense contribution to globalizing the Korean entertainment industry.

Advertisement

On the work front, BTS’ Jin is now gearing up to release a solo album following his military discharge, while his bandmate RM is still completing his enlistment. He has recently made his solo comeback with Right Place, Wrong Person.

On the other hand, all four BLACKPINK members are keeping busy with their solo careers. They are set to make their comeback in 2025 and then embark on a world tour.

This year, Cha Eun Woo made his solo debut with ENTITY and also starred in a new drama Wonderful World. Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho is gearing up to return with Pachinko 2, Ask the Stars, and Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

ALSO READ: Ex-ADOR employee files civil and criminal lawsuit against Min Hee Jin alleging harassment case coverup; report