When Cha Eun Woo broke down while sharing his hopes of getting married one day

Chan Eun Wo, the popular K-drama actor and K-pop idol from the boy band ASTRO is known for his charming looks and adorable personality. However, on a variety show, the artist shared that he wanted to get married one day, revealing his hopes for a relationship with his special one. However, while sharing his thoughts, he got emotional and broke down.

In 2021, Cha Eun Woo appeared on the South Korean variety show All the Butlers, where fans got to see a more relaxed side of the artist. During a heartfelt conversation, he opened up about his wish to get married someday. Cha Eun Woo shared that he longs for a partner with whom he can be his true self, even when showing his most vulnerable or less-than-perfect sides.

The artist expressed that this deep connection, where he can openly communicate without fear, is something he believes is only possible within the bond of marriage and family. Given that it’s difficult for him to fully open up, he hopes to find someone with whom he can easily share his innermost thoughts and feelings.

While opening up to the show's cast, Cha Eun Woo suddenly choked up, unable to hold back his tears any longer. The other cast members tried to lighten the mood with jokes but also recognized the depth of his emotions. They empathized with him, offering comfort and support to help him feel better.

Cha Eun Woo is a South Korean actor who has starred in various K-dramas such as True Beauty, Gangnam Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, and more. However, he started his career as a K-pop idol from the boy group ASTRO in 2016. However, the artist made his debut as a solo artist and released his first solo album on February 15, 2024, along with the music video of the title track.

Moreover, the singer also held his solo fan concert on February 17, 2024, at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, South Korea, titled Just One Minute [Mystery Elevator], where he performed the album for the first time in front of a live audience.

