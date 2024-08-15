Hyolyn confesses she's currently crushing on Stray Kids' Felix and influencer Dex during Weekly Idol appearance; WATCH

On August 14, 2024, Hyolyn graced the set of MBC M's Weekly Idol for a memorable appearance, celebrating her 14th debut anniversary and solo comeback. The episode was a delightful throwback to her SISTAR days and a vibrant showcase of her solo career, with Hyolyn performing a medley of her hits, including So Cool, Loving U, and Ma Boy, as well as her latest track, Wait.

The show marked Hyolyn’s return to Weekly Idol after an 11-year hiatus. Her heartfelt gratitude was evident as she reflected on the warm reception she received, acknowledging the effort the production team had put into making her visit special.

“It’s been a long time since I appeared on 'Weekly Idol.' I came with a light heart, but the production team put so much effort into everything, from the waiting room to the banners,” she shared.

In the lively segment N Question N Answer, Hyolyn opened up about her current desires and aspirations. When asked about her dream vacation, she expressed a longing for a getaway to a warm destination, which perfectly aligns with her sunny disposition. As for ranking first in any field, she confidently stated, "Singing and dancing at the same time," highlighting her versatility and passion for performance.

The conversation took a more personal turn when intern MC Ha Sung Woon delved into Hyolyn’s past views on marriage. Reflecting on an earlier interview where she had mentioned wanting to marry before turning 35, Hyolyn admitted her perspective has evolved.

“I used to think 35 was older, but now I think maybe in my early 40s?” she said with a chuckle. She added, “I’ll get married when I want to, but maybe around 40 to 42.”

The most exciting revelation of the night came when Hyolyn confessed her current crushes. She revealed an admiration for Stray Kids’ Felix, praising his impressive skills and mindset. “Felix has really caught my attention,” she said. Additionally, she expressed admiration for influencer Dex, noting his respectful and charismatic personality.

Hyolyn’s appearance on Weekly Idol was rounded out with captivating performances of izi's Emergency Room and IU's The Story Only I Didn’t Know, further showcasing her remarkable vocal range and stage presence. As fans eagerly await her next moves, Hyolyn’s candidness and charm on the show have only amplified her star power.

