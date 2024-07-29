Iconic Stray Kids quotes: Words of wisdom and wit from K-pop’s 4th-gen leaders

Stray Kids quotes have become iconic among K-pop fans, capturing the essence of their wisdom, wit, passion, and power. Formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name, Stray Kids (often abbreviated as SKZ) is a South Korean boy band known for their self-produced music and heartfelt lyrics.

The eight-member group, comprising Bangchan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N., has released numerous hits since their debut in 2018. From their early EP Mixtape to their record-breaking album 5-STAR and the latest release ATE, Stray Kids continue to inspire with their powerful messages and breathtaking performances.

Enlisted below are some of the most thoughtful quotes by Stray Kids members to comfort and inspire their fans!

Best quotes by Stray Kids members

1. Bangchan

Stray Kids’ leader Bangchan, is also popular among fans for his fun-filled and comforting live sessions. Here are some of his thoughtful words treasured by fans.

"It's really important to show the world who you are and express yourself because it's not like everyone's going to be like: ‘Oh, back away,’. There will be some people who open up and accept you as well."

"Well, I'm pretty sure, whatever you're doing, whether it's school, whether it's work, whether its something that is very artistic or whether it is something that is very business-wise, whether it is games, whether it's playing sports, whatever it is, I'm pretty sure you're doing a good job."

2. Lee Know

Lee Know, Stray Kids’ main dancer and visual member, might seem quiet and cold at times, but much to the delight of his fans, Lee Know has his own unique ways of extending warmth and motivation.

“Let go of what you had, cherish what you have, and search for what you want.”

“Don’t close your eyes. Have some courage and there will be light somewhere.”

3. Changbin

Stray Kids’ beloved member Changbin is known not just for his rapping and music-producing prowess, but he is also renowned among fans for his contrasting personalities possessing both comforting and savage sides.

“In the middle of a lonely night, I try my best to smile brightly just like the street lights.”

“I’m not trying to follow a set of rules and stuff. I’m just living my life.”

4. Hyunjin

Hyunjin has already charmed fans with his exceptional stage presence and exceptional artistic skills not just as an idol but also on canvas from time to time. Check out some of his iconic lines.

“I hope people who can’t express themselves freely with words, can express themselves through something else like writing, drawing or anything you like.”

“If you are happy now, just enjoy being happy now. You don’t have to worry about bad things. It feels like a waste of that happiness.”

5. HAN

HAN may be young but he sure is an all-rounder as an idol as well as a thoughtful being. The youngest among Stray Kids’ producer unit 3RACHA, HAN sure has some words of wisdom for fans.

“There must be gloominess for one to see the light. If there’s light you wouldn’t know whether you’re happy or not.”

“Anyone can be anything, you can be everything.”

6. Felix

Stray Kids’ Felix is cherished among STAY, their fans, not just for his ocean-deep voice but also for his innocent charm and sunshine-like positive personality.

“Be happy and make sure you focus on positive aspects in life and go for what you love. You are never alone love.”

“Go at your own pace, and we’ll rise to the top as one.”

7. Seungmin

While Seungmin might be one of the youngest Stray Kids members, he sure has mesmerized fans with some breathtaking vocals.

“I don’t believe in forevers, but in this moment, I want to believe in eternity with you.”

“If you focus on the hurt, you will continue to suffer but, if you focus on the lesson, you will continue to grow.”

8. I.N

Finally, comes the maknae of the group, I.N. Though I.N is the youngest member of the group, he has had his own share of learnings as he started his idol journey at a young age.

“Don’t compare your life to others. There’s no comparison between the sun and the moon. They both shine at their own times.

“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try one more time.”

In conclusion, Stray Kids quotes resonate deeply with fans, offering a blend of wisdom, humor, and heartfelt messages that showcase the group's unique charm. These words, spoken by members like Bangchan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N., encapsulate their journey and unwavering dedication.

Whether it's through their music, live sessions, or personal reflections, Stray Kids continues to inspire and connect with audiences worldwide. Their quotes are more than just words; they are a testament to their authenticity and a source of strength for countless fans, solidifying their status as true leaders of the 4th generation in K-pop.

