Stray Kids' Felix revives JY Park’s iconic 1994 hit in stylish tribute teaser for 30th anniversary special; WATCH

On August 13 KST, KBS unveiled a captivating teaser for their monumental performance project, KBS Grand Plan - 30th Anniversary Special: Ddanddara JYP, through KBS 2TV and the KBS Kpop YouTube channel. The teaser shows Stray Kids' Felix, who takes center stage in a tribute to JY Park’s illustrious career. In this visual delight, Felix channels the essence of JY Park’s iconic debut, bringing a fresh and modern twist to the legendary artist's 1994 hit, Don't Leave Me.

The teaser begins with Felix, who was born in 2000, rediscovering JY Park's classic track through a vintage CD player and wired earphones, a nostalgic nod to the traditional ways of enjoying music. Felix’s performance goes beyond mere homage; he embodies JY Park's signature dance moves with a contemporary flair that bridges the gap between the past and present. The contrast of Felix’s youthful energy against the classic track offers a unique experience, showcasing how timeless music can be reinterpreted across generations.

Watch the teaser here;

This teaser is part of the larger KBS Grand Plan - 30th Anniversary Special, a project dedicated to celebrating JY Park’s three-decade journey in the music industry. The special aims to honor JY Park's monumental contributions to K-pop and JYP Entertainment, with participation from various artists under the label. The project not only pays tribute to JY Park’s pioneering spirit but also reflects the evolution of the music industry and the lasting impact of his work.

Felix’s involvement follows a similar tribute by NMIXX’s Jiwoo, who performed JY Park’s Still Alive in a previous teaser. Felix’s rendition of Don't Leave Me continues to build excitement among fans, as it underscores the enduring relevance of JY Park’s music. The project shows KBS’ commitment to celebrating and preserving the legacies of South Korea’s leading artists.

The grand event, KBS Grand Plan - 30th Anniversary Special: Ddanddara JYP, is set to be recorded on August 30 at 7 PM KST at KBS Hall. With performances from various artists and special tributes, the event promises to be a memorable celebration of JY Park's remarkable career and influence in the world of K-pop.

