Song Hye Kyo, DEX, Lim Ji Yeon, and more announced as presenters for 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards; Check full list

The 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards is set to dazzle with a star-studded lineup of presenters, including Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon, and more.

Presenters for 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards

On July 17, the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards announced an impressive lineup of presenters for this year's ceremony.

Among the star-studded presenters are Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon, Bae Suzy, Yoo Jae Suk, and Ha Jung Woo. Kim Ah Young and DEX will present the Rookie Male and Female Entertainers Awards, while Park Ji Hoon and Shin Ye Eun will present the Rookie of the Year and Best New Actor awards. Lee Dong Hwi, Park Sunghoon, and Lim Ji Yeon will present the Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards, showcasing their renowned acting chemistry from The Glory.

Bae Suzy and Ha Jung Woo will present the Best Male and Female Leading Actor awards, highlighting their transformative performances in Anna and Narco Saints (Suriname). Yoo Jae Suk and Joo Hyun Young will return to present the Male and Female Entertainer Awards, while Park Jin Joo and Lee Kwang Soo will present the Best Entertainer Award.

Lee Je Hoon and Jo Bo Ah will present the Best Drama Award, celebrating their recent successes in Escape and Tent Outside Europe - South of France. Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo, last year’s Grand Prize winner, will return to present the Grand Prize, adding a touch of grandeur to the event.

More about the Blue Dragon Series Awards

The Blue Dragon Series Awards is an annual ceremony organized by Sports Chosun, recognizing excellence in streaming television and OTT content in South Korea. Established in 2022, the awards celebrate original dramas and variety shows produced by numerous OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and more. It features 13 categories, including Best Drama, Best Actor, and Popular Star Award.

