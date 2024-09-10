7 Son Ye Jin movies and TV shows to watch for actress’ versatile roles

Son Ye Jin has been a prominent figure in the South Korean entertainment industry for nearly 25 years. Widely known as the Nation’s First Love, Son Ye Jin’s movies and TV shows promise a wide variety of outstanding performances by the star across a range of hit dramas and films.

While she is famously recognized for her role in the iconic Korean drama Crash Landing On You, Son Ye Jin has also starred in numerous other movies and TV shows that showcase the breadth of her talent. Her career includes heart-wrenching melodramas that reveal her emotional depth, as well as thought-provoking pieces that highlight her ability to portray complex characters. Son Ye Jin’s versatility is evident in the diverse genres she has tackled, including romance, historical dramas, and thrillers, consistently captivating audiences with her performances.

7 Son Ye Jin movies and TV shows to binge watch

1. Crash Landing on You

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Kim Jung Hyun, Seo Ji Hye

IMDB Rating: 8.7

Release year: 2019

Genre: Romance, action, drama

Yoon Se Ri (played by Son Ye Jin) is a sophisticated and ambitious South Korean heiress who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea due to a freak paragliding accident. She is rescued by Ri Jung Hyuk (played by Hyun Bin), a handsome and compassionate army officer. The situation is fraught with danger due to the tense political climate between the two nations.

Captain Ri becomes Se Ri’s protector, serving as a human shield to keep her safe until he can find a way to return her home. As Se Ri grows closer to the gentlemanly officer, an intense and heartfelt love story unfolds between the two. They are willing to risk their lives for each other, facing political intrigue, manipulations, and formidable adversaries to keep their love alive.

From the rugged terrain of North Korea to the snow-capped Alps in Switzerland, Crash Landing On You showcases one of the most timeless onscreen romances ever. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin form a stunning couple, with their chemistry so palpable that it was no surprise when they became a real-life couple off-screen. For fans around the world, their wedding was the perfect fairytale ending to a beloved show. Son Ye Jin's portrayal of Se Ri is the epitome of elegance, as she elevates the style quotient with her classy silhouettes and sleek, straight-cut dresses.

2. Something in the Rain

Cast: Jung Hae In, Son Ye Jin, Jeong Eugene

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 2018

Genre: Romance, drama

Also known as Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food, Something in the Rain is a drama tailor-made for romantics. Yoon Jin Ah (played by Son Ye Jin) is a driven and successful career woman, but her accomplishments seem overshadowed by the fact that she is still single in her mid-thirties.

Although she is in a relationship, her boyfriend is self-serving and dismissive of her feelings. Enter Seo Joon Hee (played by Jung Hae In), her best friend’s charming younger brother. Joon Hee is clear about his attraction to Jin Ah and makes his intentions known. Despite initial hesitations about their age difference, Jin Ah soon finds herself enchanted by Joon Hee’s tenderness.

As a passionate romance unfolds, the couple faces numerous challenges, including age differences, family opposition, and unresolved issues. The drama explores whether their love can overcome these obstacles and lead to a happy ending.

Something in the Rain excels in showcasing the chemistry between the lead couple. Their journey of falling in love, highlighted by their tender moments and passionate kisses, is a major draw of the series. If you’re craving a romance that gives you butterflies, this drama is sure to deliver.

3. The Negotiation

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Choi Byung Mo

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Release year: 2018

Genre: Crime, thriller action, drama

Ha Chae Yoon (played by Son Ye Jin) is a skilled hostage negotiator who finds herself in a high-stakes situation when she engages in a one-on-one negotiation with Min Tae Gyu (played by Hyun Bin), a criminal responsible for a major hostage crisis in Thailand. As a driven and highly competent professional, Chae Yoon excels in a field dominated by men, forging her own path and proving her prowess in the challenging world of negotiation.

The Negotiation is a gripping psychological thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The suspenseful battle of wits between Ha Chae Yoon and Min Tae Gyu is amplified by the compelling performances of Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin. Despite not sharing screen time together, their exceptional acting makes the film a must-watch. As the lines between good and bad blur, it becomes difficult to choose sides. Many fans believe this film marked the beginning of the real-life relationship between the lead actors, and it's fascinating to see how their on-screen chemistry reflects their off-screen connection, even while they face off in opposing roles.

4. Thirty-Nine

Cast: Jeon Mi Do, Son Ye Jin, Kim Ji Hyun

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Release year: 2022

Genre: Romance, comedy, melodrama

Thirty-Nine centers on the lives of three close friends who are approaching their fortieth birthdays. Cha Mi Jo (played by Son Ye Jin) is a leading dermatologist at a clinic in Gangnam, Jung Chan Young (played by Jeon Mi Do) is an acting teacher, and Jang Joo Hee (played by Kim Ji Hyun) manages a department store's cosmetics section. Having been best friends since high school, they have supported each other through thick and thin. When Chan Young falls seriously ill, Mi Jo and Joo Hee are determined to fulfill her wishes and cherish their remaining time together, reflecting on their deep bond and shared memories.

Son Ye Jin's performance in Thirty-Nine highlights her exceptional ability to bring depth and authenticity to her character, beautifully capturing the emotional complexities of a woman confronting the realities of aging. With its heartfelt portrayal of enduring friendships, this show is best enjoyed with your close friends. The series is filled with moving performances as the three leads navigate life, love, and heartbreak, so be sure to keep tissues handy—you’ll likely need them!

5. The Last Princess

Cast: Son Ye Jin, Hae Il Park, Kim So Hyun, Ra Mi Ran, Kim Jae Wook

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Release year: 2016

Genre: Romance, period, action

The Last Princess tells the poignant story of Yi Deok Hye, the last royal member of Korea’s Joseon Dynasty, who spent her entire life in captivity and exile in Japan. Son Ye Jin portrays Princess Deok Hye, a figure desperate to return to her homeland of Korea despite facing numerous obstacles. The film delves into her childhood, her subsequent exile, and her relentless fight to return home. Amidst a backdrop of intrigue and betrayal, Princess Deok Hye remains steadfast in her mission, showcasing her unwavering determination to reclaim her place and her country.

The Last Princess is notable for its compelling plot and Son Ye Jin's emotive performance. The actress delivers a top-notch portrayal in this melodrama, powerfully conveying the anguish and pathos of a determined princess who has been denied her "happily ever after." Son Ye Jin skillfully depicts the internal conflicts and historical weight of her character, imbuing Princess Deok Hye with a profound sense of dignity and strength amidst adversity. This film stands out in Son Ye Jin's body of work for its historical depth and the opportunity it affords her to showcase her impressive range as an actress.

6. Personal Taste

Cast: Son Ye Jin, Lee Min Ho, Ryu Seung Ryong,Kim Ji Seok, and more

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Release year: 2010

Genre: Romance, comedy

Park Gae In (played by Son Ye Jin) is facing a series of challenges—her boyfriend has left her, and she's on the brink of losing her job. She crosses paths with Jeon Jin Ho (played by Lee Min Ho), an architect whom she mistakenly believes to be gay. Jin Ho offers to move in as a roommate to help her with her financial struggles. As things start to look up, Gae In not only gains a roommate but also finds a new best friend. However, she remains unaware that Jin Ho is not actually gay and harbors feelings for her. What ensues is a delightful comedy of errors and a heartwarming romance filled with laughter.

Fans are accustomed to seeing women cross-dressing and pretending to be men in dramaland, but men pretending to be gay adds a fresh twist! The interactions between Gae In and Jin Ho are incredibly endearing, and you can't help but swoon over Jin Ho's attentive and caring nature. Although it may be underrated, the chemistry between the lead actors drives the story forward smoothly and keeps viewers thoroughly engaged in their charming antics.

7. Be With You

Cast: Son Ye Jin, So Ji Sub, Park So Joon, and more

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Release year: 2018

Genre: Romance, fantasy, melodrama

Woo Jin (played by So Ji Sub) has harbored feelings for Soo Ah (played by Son Ye Jin) for as long as he can remember. Although he missed his chance to get close to her in high school, he never forgot her. After years of longing, he reaches out to her, and they eventually begin dating and get married. They have a son named Ji Ho, but tragedy strikes when Soo Ah passes away after a few years. However, one rainy day, she mysteriously reappears in a tunnel, leaving Woo Jin both shocked and overjoyed.

Get the tissues ready because Be With You is a film that will surely tug at your heartstrings. So Ji Sub and Son Ye Jin bring an undeniable chemistry to their roles, making their love story incredibly believable and moving. Their deep connection is a key reason why the film resonates so strongly. The script's theme of second chances for those who have lost a loved one adds an emotional depth that is sure to bring tears to your eyes.

Son Ye Jin's movies and TV shows offer a glimpse into her remarkable versatility as an actress. Known for her ability to choose diverse scripts and portray a wide range of characters, she has never limited herself or her craft. From romance to action, Son Ye Jin has demonstrated her flair across various genres. Both on-screen and off, she has captivated audiences with her easygoing personality, and she is often described as real and relatable, adding to her widespread popularity.

