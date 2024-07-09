Hyun Bin, Kim Sun A’s My Lovely Sam Soon and So Ji Sub, Im Soo Jung's I’m Sorry, I Love You to release 2024 versions? Here's what we know

Hyun Bin and Kim Sun A’s My Lovely Sam Soon is a hit 2005 drama that is eyeing a remake as the 2024 version. Joining it is So Ji Hub and Im Soo Jung starrer I’m Sorry, I Love You. Both these hit 2000s dramas are reportedly getting 2024 versions as OTT series with limited episodes.

On July 9, WAAVE officially announced remakes of classic projects with a poster that read “coming soon”. Though the online streaming platform is yet to reveal the lineup of dramas that will get a remake, reports suggest among those are two 2000s hits.

According to MBC News, Hyun Bin and Kim Sun A’s iconic romance drama My Lovely Sam Soon and So Ji Hub, Im Soo Jung’s I’m Sorry, I Love You are eyeing the 2024 versions.

Maintaining the quality of the original works, these two dramas will join the current viewing trend of OTT releases. Each drama’s 16 episodes will be reinterpreted into 6-8 episodes of 40-50 minutes each.

Both dramas will then be released in OTT forms on WAVVE and the premiere is scheduled for the 2nd half of this year.

Though it is not yet disclosed whether the existing episodes will be edited to fit the OTT format or the dramas will have completely new remakes with new actors, excitement runs high for this project.

Meanwhile, director Kim Yoon Chul and Lee Hyung Min who respectively helmed the MBC drama My Lovely Sam Soon and KBS' I’m Sorry, I Love You will directly participate in the production process for this remaster of remake versions.

WAVVE revealed that they promise to present viewers with revised editions of these dramas with major technological improvements while still retaining the original craft quality.

More about My Lovely Sam Soon

Released in 2005, My Lovely Sam Soon is about a baker with the titular name. On the night of Christmas, her life faces a major setback after she catches her boyfriend cheating on her. On the same eve, Hyun Jin Hun, a restaurant owner who is in dire need of a baker hires her.

Kim Sun A stars as Kim Sam Soon, while K-drama heartthrob Hyun Bin plays Hyun Jin Hun. This drama also has Jung Ryeo Won, Daniel Henney, and more in pivotal roles.

More about I’m Sorry, I Love You

In I’m Sorry, I Love You, So Ji Hub stars as Cho Moo Hyuk, who was adopted into an Australian family. When he returns to Korea, he crosses paths with Song Eun Chae (played by Im Soo Jung), a show business coordinator.

