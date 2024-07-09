Will Lee Sung Kyung debut as Jasmine in Aladdin musical? YG Entertainment says 'nothing confirmed'

Lee Sung Kyung is a talented actress known for her lead role in the hit K-drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. Earlier today, reports emerged suggesting that the actress will soon make her musical theater debut with the role of Princess Jasmine in Aladdin. Now, her agency YG Entertainment has addressed the reports.

Lee Sung Kyung's agency reacts to reports of her musical debut in Aladdin

On July 9, Korean media outlet Viva 100 reported that Lee Sung Kyung’s agency YG Entertainment has commented on the actress’ rumored musical debut. According to the reports, the agency said, “Nothing has been confirmed yet regarding her casting”.

The musical play Aladdin is scheduled to open in two South Korean cities. In Seoul, the show will open on November 22 at the Charlotte Theater and will run till June 22, 2025. Then, in Busan, It will open in July 2025 at the city’s Dream Theater.

Aladdin is a Broadway hit and has its premiere for the first time in South Korea with Korean actors, after acquiring the domestic license for the show. Hence, there’s much expectation surrounding whether Lee Sung Kyung actually made her musical debut with this highly-anticipated show.

Meanwhile, the actress has expressed her affection for Aladdin on multiple occasions. She has also performed the theme song A Whole New World on various entertainment programs.

Who is Lee Sung Kyung?

Lee Sung Kyung kickstarted her entertainment career as a model. In 2014, she debuted as an actress with a supporting role in It’s Okay, That’s Love starring Jo In Sung and Gong Hyo Jin. She is also the first model-actress to be affiliated with YG KPlus, a joint venture between the two companies.

For her role in the 2015 weekend drama Flower of Queen, she won the Best New Actress at the MBC Drama Awards. In the following years, she solidified her foothold as a promising actress with a few more pivotal roles in Cheese in the Trap (2016), The Doctors (2016), and more.

Lee Sung Kyung bagged her first lead role in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016), which became a massive hit. Some of her other noteworthy works include Dr. Romantic 2, Shooting Stars, Call It Love, Doctor Slump, and more.

