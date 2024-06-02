The Midnight Romance in Hagwon has been a highly awaited K-drama release. Be it because of Wi Ha Joon’s debut lead performance in a romance drama, Ahn Pan Seok’s ability to bring out realistic stories, or Jung Ryeo Won’s skills in pulling off complex characters, the show attracted lots of curiosity among viewers.

About The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Studio Dragon, which has also produced multiple hits like The Glory, Alchemy of Souls, Crash Landing on You, and more recently Queen of Tears, seems to be aiming for a unique set-up with The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.

The show follows the story of two instructors at a popular hagwon (after-school cram institute), played by Jung Ryeo Won as Seo Hye Jin and Wi Ha Joon as Lee Joon Ho. Earlier mentor-student, they reunite in the fierce schooling race once again and new sparks ignite. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon encapsulates their building love story at the Daechi-dong Academy.

Jung Ryeo Won Interview for The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

In an exclusive conversation with actor Jung Ryeo Won for her role as the star instructor in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, the singer-turned-actor dished on her character's traits which allowed her to bring out a different side. She said, "[While] playing Seo Hye Jin, I tried to bring a lighter touch. Ultimately, I think that made for a more enjoyable viewing experience."

Speaking about the off-screen chemistry she shared with Wi Ha Joon who is 10 years younger than her in real life but the same age on screen, Jung Ryeo Won praised her male co-star. She said, “It was great. Actor Wi Ha Joon has a slightly more reserved and masculine vibe compared to the character Lee Joon Ho, so I think his portrayal really captured those aspects of his real personality.”

Talking about the tricky relationship arc between two instructors and the characteristics of the lead roles, Jung Ryeo spoke about the difficulty in befriending them. She continued, ”First off, it would have been tough to meet in person, given how busy the instructors are. However, if we ever do get the chance to meet face to face, I think we could get along well.”

As the mature romance develops in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon have managed to bring out many romantic moments which the actress agreed with. “Wow, this is hard (picking her favorite). There are a lot of conversations and scenes where Joon Ho makes Hye Jin fluttered.”

Dissecting her role as the star instructor at the academy who comes across her former student who decides to pursue her romantically, she dished, “Seo Hye Jin is, I would say, an ordinary person—not particularly good or bad. She's just someone who lives a life focused on work. She's calculating, quick to assess situations, and smart. She doesn't have the emotional capacity for romance and believes success fulfills her identity.”



Speaking about the similarities and differences between her character and her own personality, the 43-year-old actress said, ”Um... she's quite different from me. But I think a lot of those aspects came out in my performance. At first, there was a very cold and stoic vibe, but as I portrayed her, I feel like a warmer yet still firm version of Seo Hye Jin emerged.”

Finally, addressing our admiration for her work in Wok of Love and revealing if she’d take on a chaebol or a chef role again someday, she shared, “Hahaha, if the script is captivating, I think I could play roles like a chaebol or a chef. Actually, what's important to me isn't the profession but the story itself. If there's a particular profession that I should pursue to better complete a story, I'd naturally be eager to do it.”

