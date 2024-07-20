I-LAND 2’s new girl group izna unable to perform at upcoming KCON LA 2024 due to visa issues; Check official statement

izna, the new girl group formed on Mnet's I-LAND 2, will unfortunately not be able to attend KCON LA 2024 next week. On July 20, KCON LA 2024 announced that izna encountered unexpected visa issues, preventing their scheduled performance at the event.

On July 19, according to US local time, KCON LA 2024 announced that izna, the new girl group recently formed on Mnet's audition show I-LAND 2, would no longer be able to perform at the event due to "unexpected visa issues."

In their official English statement, KCON LA 2024 wrote:

“We regret to inform you that the new group from “I-LAND 2” will be unable to join us at KCON LA due to unexpected visa issues.

The artist has expressed their disappointment and sadness at not being able to attend, especially as they were so excited to meet their fans at KCON LA. This news comes as a shock to all of us, but we remain committed to ensuring the best possible experience at KCON LA.

With more performances, more stages, and more to experience than ever, we look forward to making your KCON LA 2024 experience an enjoyable and memorable one. Thank you for your understanding and for your support of our artists.”

More about KCON LA 2024

KCON LA 2024 is scheduled to take place over three days from July 26 to 28 at the Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center. The final M Countdown concert on Sunday, July 28, will be broadcast live on The CW Network, marking the inaugural live primetime national television broadcast of KCON in the United States.

Also on June 27, CJ ENM announced that Kim Soo Hyun and Park Min Young will be hosting special fan meetings at KCON LA 2024. Park Min Young will participate in the Special Fan Meeting: Marry My Husband on July 27, while Kim Soo Hyun, known for his role in Queen of Tears, will hold his fan meeting Behind the Scene: Kim Soo Hyun the following day, July 28. Both events are scheduled to take place at the Meet & Greet Stage in the LA Convention Center South Hall.

