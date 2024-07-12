Kim Soo Hyun's 2024 KCON LA M Countdown concert to make historic primetime US national TV debut; Know details

For the first time ever, KCON will be broadcast live on primetime national television in the United States, airing on The CW Network. KCON LA 2024 is scheduled to unfold over three days, from July 26 to 28, at the Crypto.com Arena and LA Convention Center.

On July 11 local time, CJ ENM announced that a portion of KCON LA 2024, scheduled later this month, will be broadcast live on The CW Network. KCON LA 2024, a prominent convention and music festival celebrating Korean pop culture and entertainment, will span three days from July 26 to 28 at the Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The M Countdown concert of the upcoming KCON LA 2024 festival on Sunday, July 28 will broadcast live on The CW at 8 PM ET which will be hosted by K-drama star Kim Soo Hyun. Viewers on the West Coast will see a delayed airing at 8 PM PT. The lineup for the July 28 concert includes NCT 127, Jeon Somi, Block B’s Zico, STAYC, ZEROBASEONE, and izna, the new girl group formed on Mnet’s recent survival show I-LAND 2.

More about KCON LA 2024

On June 4, KCON LA 2024 announced its initial lineup of artists, which includes A.C.E, BIBI, CRAXY, DXMON, ENHYPEN, Hyolyn, Issac Hong, I-LAND 2, NMIXX, P1Harmony, SHINee’s Taemin, TWS, ZEROBASEONE, and Zico. Additionally, the second list of lineup includes APOKI, BOYNEXTDOOR, DRIPPIN, g.o.d, INI, Jeon Somi, Jo Yu Ri, Kep1er, ME:I, and POW, who will all be performing at this year’s event.

On June 11, KCON LA announced that Rowoon will host Day 1, Jeon Somi will host Day 2, and Kim Soo Hyun will host Day 3 of the M Countdown segment of the event. Also on June 27, CJ ENM announced that Kim Soo Hyun and Park Min Young will be hosting special fan meetings at KCON LA 2024.

Park Min Young will participate in the Special Fan Meeting: Marry My Husband for her recent time-slip revenge K-drama Marry My Husband on July 27, while Kim Soo Hyun, known for Queen of Tears, will hold his fan meeting Behind the Scene: Kim Soo Hyun the following day, July 28. Both events are scheduled to take place at the Meet & Greet Stage in the LA Convention Center South Hall. The special fan meetings will be open to all audiences, and all festival grounds ticket holders will have free access.

