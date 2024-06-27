Marry My Husband star Park Min Young and Queen of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun schedule special fan meetings at upcoming KCON LA 2024

Fans are getting ready for an exciting opportunity to meet their favorite actors at KCON LA 2024 as it was recently announced that Park Min Young and Kim Soo Hyun will be hosting special fan meetings at the event.

Park Min Young, known for her role in the hit K-drama Marry My Husband, and Kim Soo Hyun, celebrated for Queen of Tears, will engage with fans in July at KCON LA 2024.

CJ ENM announced on June 27 that actors Kim Soo Hyun and Park Min Young will be hosting special fan meetings at KCON LA 2024.

Park Min Young will be participating in the Special Fan Meeting: Marry My Husband on July 27, while the next day, on July 28, Kim Soo Hyun, star of Queen of Tears, will host his fan meeting titled Behind the Scene: Kim Soo Hyun.

Both events are scheduled to take place at the Meet & Greet Stage in the LA Convention Center South Hall during KCON LA 2024.

The special fan meetings, featuring Park Min Young and Kim Soo Hyun, will be open to all audiences, and accessible to all festival grounds ticket holders. KCON LA 2024 is scheduled to span three days, from July 26 to 28, at both the Crypto.com Arena and the LA Convention Center.

More about Marry My Husband and Queen of Tears

Based on the popular web novel, Marry My Husband narrates the revenge tale of Kang Ji Won (played by Park Min Young), a terminally ill woman who witnesses her best friend Jung Soo Min (portrayed by Song Ha Yoon) having an affair with her husband, Park Min Hwan (played by Lee Yi Kyung), leading to her tragic death at the hands of her spouse.

However, Kang Ji Won is given a second chance when she travels back 10 years into the past. Determined to seek justice, she joins forces with her boss, Yoo Ji Hyeok (played by Na In Woo) as they together take down Min Hwan and Soo Min.

Queen of Tears narrates the miraculous, thrilling, and humorous love story of Baek Hyeon Woo (played by Kim Soo Hyun), the legal director of the conglomerate Queens Group, and his wife Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won), a chaebol heiress revered as the "queen" of Queens Group’s department stores.

Queen of Tears brought its own array of plot twists and tropes, but what truly resonated was the electrifying chemistry between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. Kim Soo Hyun portrayed a man dedicated to protecting the woman he loves and repairing their fractured relationship.

