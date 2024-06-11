KCON LA 2024 reveals NCT 127 as special lineup joining SHINee's Taemin, ENHYPEN, Somi and more

KCON LA 2024 unveils NCT 127 in its stellar lineup, joining Taemin, ENHYPEN, Somi, and more. Set for July 26-28, the festival, due to take place at LA Convention Center and Gilbert Lindsay Plaza, promises thrilling performances across four stages: M COUNTDOWN, KCON STAGE, MEET & GREET, and SHOWCASE.

NCT 127 to perform at KCON LA

On June 11, KCON LA 2024 sent waves of excitement through the K-pop community by announcing NCT 127's addition to its already star-studded lineup. Joining the ranks of Taemin, ENHYPEN, Somi, and others, NCT 127 promises to electrify the stage at the LA Convention Center and Gilbert Lindsay Plaza from July 26 to July 28.

The festival boasts four stages: M COUNTDOWN, KCON STAGE, MEET & GREET, and SHOWCASE, each offering thrilling performances and unique experiences for attendees. Alongside NCT 127, fans can look forward to seeing a diverse array of talent, including APOKI, BOYNEXTDOOR, DRIPPIN, g.o.d, INI, Jeon Somi, Jo Yu Ri, Kep1er, ME:I, POW, and STAYC.

These acts will share the spotlight with previously announced artists like A.C.E, BIBI, CRAXY, DXMON, Hyolyn, Isaac Hong, NMIXX, P1Harmony, Taemin, TWS, ZEROBASEONE, and Zico. Additionally, fans will have the unique opportunity to meet the contestants from Mnet's latest idol competition program, I-LAND 2, in person.

With large-scale performances on the KCON STAGE, showcases highlighting emerging talents, and intimate meet-and-greet sessions, KCON LA 2024 promises an unforgettable weekend filled with music, interaction, and cherished memories for K-pop enthusiasts everywhere.

More details about KCON LA 2024

Since its inception in Los Angeles in 2012, KCON has evolved into a global phenomenon, celebrated in cities like New York, Tokyo, Bangkok, and Abu Dhabi, captivating over 1 million fans worldwide. KCON LA 2024 is slated from July 26 to July 28 at the Crypto.com Arena, LA Convention Center, and Gilbert Lindsay Plaza.

This year’s event, to be hosted by Kim Soo Hyun, Somi, and Rowoon, promises an electrifying lineup across four stages: M COUNTDOWN, KCON STAGE, MEET & GREET, and SHOWCASE. Attendees will immerse themselves in K-pop, K-beauty, and K-food, enjoying star-studded performances, interactive panels, and exclusive artist encounters, including meet-and-greet sessions with their beloved K-pop idols.

