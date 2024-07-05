I-LAND 2 announces final debut lineup with seven members; reveals name of new girl group izna

I-LAND 2 by Mnet has announced the debut lineup for its new girl group. The audition reality show, a sequel to I-LAND which launched the successful fourth-generation boy group ENHYPEN, revealed izna as the name of its eagerly anticipated seven-membered group.

I-LAND 2 announces final lineup and group name

I-LAND 2 has unveiled the final lineup for its much-anticipated new girl group. I-LAND 2 is an audition program where contestants contended for the chance to debut in a new girl group under WAKEONE. Unlike Season 1 of I-LAND, which led to the creation of ENHYPEN through collaboration with HYBE, Season 2 operates independently, and its new group will not be affiliated with BELIFT LAB.

On July 4, the survival show aired its grand finale, revealing the seven contestants who secured spots in the final debut lineup. Five members were selected based on viewer vote rankings, while two others earned their spots in the upcoming girl group as a part of "producers' picks."

I-LAND 2 also announced that the new girl group formed on the show would be named “izna.” The seven members set to debut in izna are Choi Jungeun, Bang Jeemin, Yoon Jiyoon, Koko, Ryu Sarang, Mai, and Jeong Saebi.

More about I-LAND 1 and 2

In a format similar to the previous season, the show is divided into two parts. In Part 1, twenty-four contestants are housed in a complex nestled within a lush green forest, with some staying in I-Land and others in Ground.

Part 2 sees all remaining 12 contestants residing in I-Land exclusively, as the Ground building is no longer used. In Part 1, contestants' and producers' votes and evaluations determine who remains in I-Land, who moves to Ground, and who faces elimination. Part 2 shifts focus to votes and evaluations from I-Mates and producers, influencing contestant rankings and once more, elimination decisions.

In Season 1, twenty-three male trainees competed on the show, with seven ultimately chosen to debut as ENHYPEN in the finale on September 18, 2020. The winning contestants were Yang Jung Won, Jay, Jake, Ni Ki, Lee Heeseung, Park Sung Hoon, and Kim Sunoo; the first six members were determined by global ranking, while the seventh was selected by the producers.

