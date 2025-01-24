'I was also curious...': GOT7's Jinyoung opens up about choosing The Witch project and his work experience with Roh Jeong Eui

Jinyoung recently opened up about his character in Channel A's upcoming drama The Witch. He also shared the reason for saying yes to the role and how his experience was working on the series with co-star Roh Jeong Eui, as per K-media reports on January 23. It is the GOT7 member's first acting project after returning from the military.

In The Witch, Lee Dong Jin (Jinyoung) falls deeply in love with the mysterious Park Mi Jeong (Roh Jeong Eui). However, he faces heartbreak after his love confession gets turned down by Park Mi Jeong. Despite her yearning for love, Park Mi Jeong's life is marred by a series of tragic deaths that lead to her getting the tag of a 'witch.'

Jinyoung shared his reason for being interested in the male lead's role in The Witch. He said, "The idea of wanting to protect someone you love from afar felt incredibly fresh, and I was also curious about how director Kim Tae Kyun would bring it to life.” Describing his character, Jinyoung shared, "Dong Jin is like a genius who focuses intensely on one thing at a time." Watch the teaser of The Witch here:

The actor was fascinated by the character's dedication to one thing at a time and his relentless attempt at trying to help Park Mi Jeong put an end to the accusations of being a 'witch.' Jinyoung said, "When he’s (Dong Jin) working or investigating the curse tied to Mi Jung, I wanted to portray the feeling that he’s so absorbed, it’s as if he doesn’t hear or see anything else around him."

Jinyoung expressed heartfelt gratitude to his co-star Roh Jeong Eui, stating, "She provided a sense of stability when we worked together and made it easy for me to bring out my emotions." He talked about working hard to bring out the emotional side of Dong Jin. "It was important to first find a tone I could believe in for someone who is so absorbed in his own world,” he explained.

He ended by sharing a little more about the plot. He said, "As Dong Jin uncovers the laws of the witch and ultimately comes to a realization about his feelings, following that journey will make the drama all the more enjoyable." The Witch is set to premiere every Saturday and Sunday, starting February 15, 2025.

