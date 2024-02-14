Did Selena Quintanilla And Yolanda Saldívar Travel Together After Latter Was Found Embezzling Money? DETAILS Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Selena Quintanilla, the late American singer, traveled with Yolanda Saldívar after the latter was accused of embezzling money out of Selena's clothing boutique. The two were headed to Mexico before Selena was murdered by Yolanda, the president of the singer's fan club. Saldívar's family accepted having flight tickets with both ladies' names on them.

Nearly three decades after the infamous incident, the case came under the spotlight as Netflix is all set to release a two-part documentary series, Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them. Yolanda was convicted of killing the Tejano Queen singer.

Yolanda Saldívar, the accused, will give her side of the story in interviews featured in the docu-series. The former nurse is presently serving a life sentence in prison and will be eligible for release on March 30, 2025.

Why is Selena Quintanilla's father upset over the release of the documentary series?

The release of the Selena Yolanda docu-series is just around the corner, and Quintanilla's father is not happy with the plot and preview. In an interview with TMZ, he said, "Neither he nor anyone else in his family was involved in the two-part series Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them."

Advertisement

Furthermore, he questioned the show's producers' decision to interview Yolanda Saldívar, who is presently serving a life sentence for Selena's murder, arguing that her lying record would damage her credibility with viewers.

ALSO READ: Who Is Swizz Beatz? Everything To Know About Rapper As He Defends Wife's Super Bowl 2024 Performance

Who was Selena Quintanilla?

Selena Quintanilla, born in Texas, was a Mexican American singer. She was referred to as the Queen of Tejano Music by her fans in the late 20th century after she stepped into the industry of fashion and music. Quintanilla was placed third on the list of the Greatest Latino Artists of All Time and was headlined as Tejano Madonna by media outlets.

The Tejano Queen peaked her career in 1994 when she won the Grammy for best Mexican/American artist. At the age of 23, the singer of Dreaming of You was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldívar, the former manager of her boutique.

The relationship between Selena and Yolanda will unfold on February 17th in a two-part documentary series of the same name, Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them.

ALSO READ: From Harry Potter To Freaky Friday: Top 15 Best Movies For Tweens Of All Time