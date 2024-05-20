Polling for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections began on May 20 and the 13 constituencies of Maharashtra are casting their vote today. As many of the celebrities stepped out to cast their vote, they took the opportunity to ask their fans to fulfill their duty as responsible citizens. Amidst the sea of posts from celebrities like Anupam Mittal, Deepika Singh, Karan V Grover, and others showing their inked fingers, Rajiv Adatia dropped a hilarious clip, urging netizens to vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Rajiv Adatia's hilarious video

Just a few hours back, Rajiv Adatia shared a video where he urged netizens to fulfill their duty as responsible citizens today and cast a vote. The clip begins with Rajiv portraying an annoyed voter who says that after casting his vote here, he has to go to other places to vote.

Next comes Rajiv dressed as the polling booth officer who says that a citizen can cast a vote only once. As the debate continues, the voter expresses his disbelief and says the government is already giving out orders before coming to power. The video has, 'Have You Voted?' written on the clip.

Watch Rajiv Adatia's video here:

Rajiv's expression as he switches the characters is hilarious. The Bigg Boss 15 fame who often uploads funny videos on social media proves that he can make humorous content on any topic.

Reacting to Rajiv's video, one user wrote, "Rajiv, your expressions, too good." Another commented, "Rajiv, you are too funny." The video came accompanied by the caption, "Make sure you Vote!!! #india #elections #vote"

Who is Rajiv Adatia?

Rajiv Adatia is a popular social media personality renowned for his bonds with actors beyond the television industry. He participated in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15.

Inside the house, he developed a brotherhood bond with Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, and Umar Riaz and he continues to be on good terms with them. He maintains an active presence on social media.

