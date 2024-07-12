Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook confirmed to lead upcoming rom-com Black Salt Dragon

Black Salt Dragon will be starring Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook as the lead characters. Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook will be playing a young couple who meet in an online game and reunite after 16 years in reality. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast and crew come together for this exciting project.

Moon Ga Young had previously worked with director Lee So Hyun in Find Me In Your Memory and had also made a guest appearance in Delightfully Decietful.

Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook confirmed for Black Salt Dragon

On July 12, a tvN official announced that Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook would be headlining Black Salt Dragon. Moon Ga Young will appear as Baek Soo Jung, a hardworking, exceptional employee. She always stands up for herself which becomes a reason for headaches for her superior Ban Joo Yeon, played by Choi Hyun Wook. Ban Joo Yeon is a chaebol heir who is a perfectionist.

More about Black Salt Dragon

Black Salt Dragon is expected to be released in the first half of 2025 and will be airing on tvN.

The story has been adapted from the webtoon He’s a Black Dragon by Hye Jin Yang. Lee Soo Hyun is directing the drama. He is also known for Delightfully Deceitful, The Witch's Diner, Sh**ting Stars, and more.

The story revolves around a man and a woman who develop feelings for each other as they meet each other through online gaming in the 2000s. After 16 years, they come face to face in real life as employee and boss.

Moon Ga Young is known for her roles in True Beauty and Tempted. Choi Hyun Wook has impressed with his roles in Twinkling Watermelon and Twenty One, Twenty Five.

