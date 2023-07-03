NCT's Jaehyun to make big screen debut with film In 6 Hours You Will Die alongside Park Ju Hyun, Kwak Si Yang

NCT's Jaehyun known for stunning visuals and silver vocals will be returning as an actor but this time making it to the big screen. Jaehyun is said to be offered the main lead character in the film In 6 Hours, You Will Die. According to the sources, SM Entertainment has confirmed that Jaehyun will be participating in the film.

Jaehyun's big screen debut

On July 3, SM Entertainment confirmed that Jaehyun will be appearing in the film In 6 Hours You Will Die. This film marks the NCT member's acting comeback since he last appeared in a romance drama and will also be the first film of his life. By confirming his appearance, Jaehyun is ready to take the route of a complete idol actor. Park Ju Hyun who last appeared in The Forbidden Marriage along with Cafe Minamdang's Kwak Si Yang will be reportedly joining the cast.

About In 6 Hours, You Will Die

The film In 6 Hours, You Will Die depicts the thrilling story of Jun Woo, a young boy with supernatural powers to predict a person's death. Jaehyun showed his charms in Dear. M as a sweet best friend will take on Jun Woo's role. This thriller suspense film is based on the Japanese novel of the same name written by renowned crime-fiction writer Kazuaki Takano. Fans are definitely intrigued to see how Jaehyun will portray this character.

About NCT's Jaehyun

Jaehyun is a 26-year-old singer and rapper in the K-pop group NCT 127, also a part of the subunit NCT U and NCT DoJaeJeong. He made his debut in April 2016, under the sub-unit NCT U with the single The 7th Sense and Without You. Jaehyun made his acting debut in the rom-com K-drama Dear. M as Cha Min Ho. This university-life K-drama was not aired in South Korea due to co-star Park Hye Soo's bullying allegations scandal. However, this highly awaited show released worldwide on June 29, 2022. Fans were smitten with Jaehyun's acting skills in Dear. M and they expressed their excitement to see Jaehyun showing a very contrasting role from Cha Min Ho.



