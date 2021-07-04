INTERVIEW: Swwapnil Joshi on Samantar 2, Bali and Nitish Bharadwaj: We played Shri Krishna in different shows

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Swwapnil Joshi opens up about the idea of casting two-reel life Lord Krishna’s in Samantar 2 and his upcoming horror film on the lines of The Conjuring.

Swwapnil Joshi made his OTT debut with Samantar, and followed it up with it’s sequel, which premiered recently in the digital world. The web series is based on Suhas Shirwalkar’s novel of the same name and is being appreciated for exploring the concept of how one man’s past is another one's future. The series features Nitish Bharadwaj as Sudarshan Chakrapani, whose past life is the future for Swwapnil’s character of Kumar Mahajan. Interestingly, both the actors have played the role of lord Krishna in a TV show.

When asked if it was a conscious decision to bring two Krishna’s together in a series where the lead characters live an interconnected life and Swwapnil shares, “That was exactly the idea. Chakrapani's past is Kumar’s future. The ex-factor comes from the fact that both of us played Lord Krishna which became immensely popular. When you think of an adolescent Krishna, it’s me, and when you think of the older Krishna, it’s Nitish sir. We played Shri Krishna in different shows, and in spite of that, the audience viewed us in a linear fashion. They feel I played the younger part and he played the older one in the same show.”

It could not have been made as a feature film. We have been bouncing on this idea for a while now and it was too big a canvas to fit in a two-hour film. Swwapnil Joshi

He goes ahead to inform that he had been toying around with the idea of making Samantar for the last 10 years. “It could not have been made as a feature film. We have been bouncing on this idea for a while now and it was too big a canvas to fit in a two-hour film. It couldn’t premiere as a TV show either as it can’t go on for 1000 episodes. OTT came up in a big way in the last 3 years. In-fact, pandemic has accelerated the growth of OTT in India. Performers are now becoming mainstream heroes and stars in the digital world,” he explains, quickly adding that Samantar has seen the light of day only because of this medium becoming so powerful.

Next up for Swwapnil is a Marathi horror film titled Bali. The actor is hoping to breach the regional barriers with the film as fear is a universal emotion. “It’s a clean classic horror film with a brilliant ensemble. It’s directed by Vishal Furiya, known for the critically acclaimed Criminal Justice. It’s classic horror on the lines of The Conjuring and I hope to break the linguistic boundaries of that film,” he sighs. The makers are hopeful for a theatrical release as it’s a genre meant to be consumed on the big screen. “One can enjoy horror films on the big screen with Dolby Atmos. It’s always the collective fear that works and I hope things fall in place in the near future,” he signs off.

