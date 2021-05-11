Interview: Salman Khan on Radhe, comedies and more: I am the same old Salman, right from Maine Pyaar Kiya days

Ahead of Radhe release, Salman Khan gets candid about the action thriller, the box-office game, his inclination towards the comedy genre and a lot more. Details.

While most actors prefer to speak about just their film in the round of promotional interviews, has his own take on it. “Everybody knows that Radhe is releasing on Eid, we can chat generally as well,” the actor informs with a smile, before getting to answer the questions posed. Over the last 12 years, Salman has not just made Eid a lucrative release weekend for Bollywood, but also became an emperor of the festive period. While he missed out on a release last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he kept his commitment of arriving on Eid this year with Radhe.

Explaining the idea, the actor said, “The intention was to release the film as soon as the pandemic was over, but it doesn’t seem to get over. I apologise to all the theatre owners that we are doing this.” He went ahead to inform that Radhe would have brought audience back to the theatres, but the uncertain elements pushed the team to take this decision. “The film is releasing abroad and in 20 – 25 theatres that are open in India. If the film is liked and the audience want to watch it on the big screen, we will release it again in the theatres,” he assured adding further that he is looking to entertain the people in grim time like this.

“We will get the lowest number out of Radhe, and not even cross Rs 10 crore (at the box office). Whoever wants to be happy with the lowest number, they can be happy. There are some who are happy with my highest collection, and some with my lowest. We will lose money on Radhe, but we are still going ahead with the release. I couldn’t have kept my Eid commitment with fans without the support of Zee.” He also informs that he is satisfied with the way the film has shaped up because “if not, I would have scrapped the film.” Promising entertainment, Salman also reveals that the story telling of Radhe is very different from what it was in Tiger, Dabangg, Bodyguard and Wanted. “We won’t repeat what we have done before, but I want everyone to watch the film and tell me what is new, apart from my presence. I am the same old Salman, right from Maine Pyaar Kiya.”

Whoever wants to be happy with the lowest number, they can be happy. There are some who are happy with my highest collection, and some with my lowest. Salman Khan

Talking about himself and his personality, the actor believes in taking the goodness of his characters back home. “In my growing up days, which was like day before yesterday, I would want to be like the person I saw on the screen. At home, I am a son and a brother. Chulbul Pandey and Radhe are badtamees people and my parents would phatkao me if I walk like say a Chulbul Pandey. I would rather be someone like Pawan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” he smiled. Salman also reveals that he can’t even take the macho image and action scenes from the film home. “I am not self-obsessed or egoistic to take the action image home. I know, how much can I do and how much can a stunt double do. I just take a bit of goodness back home.”

Salman believes that the younger generation of actors like Tiger Shroff among others like , Aayush Sharma, push him to do better and up his game in the action space. Over the last 5 years, the actor has been a part of films falling in the rather serious space and there has been a constant discussion among the fans to see him in the comic space again after Ready. When asked if he is looking to do another comedy soon, the actor admitted that he is looking forward to explore the space again but hasn’t come across the right script. “I am not getting anything which is better than the films I have done before. I don’t want to do frivolous comedy, and hence, I am trying to give the audience everything in one film – action, emotion, drama, romance and comedy. That’s my way of thinking. When Ready released, I felt, it’s Anees Bazmee’s Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. If I do something in that space again, it has to be better than what I have done before,” he exulted.

I don’t want to do frivolous comedy, and hence, I am trying to give the audience everything in one film – action, emotion, drama, romance and comedy Salman Khan

He signed off saying that the Eid 2021 release is about the commitment that Radhe makes to a child, whose friend dies (due to drugs). He concludes, “The commitment makes him go ahead and clean the entire city.”

Also Read| From 2010 to 2021: A look at run-time of Salman Khan films over last 12 years, with Radhe being the shortest

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×