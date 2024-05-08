Kavita Kaushik has been a prominent personality in the Indian telly industry and has a dedicated fanbase too. The actress never hesitates to share her opinion and uses her Twitter (now X) platform to voice her thoughts. Be it ongoing societal issues or her critical view about Bigg Boss contestants, Kavika has often shared her point of view with her fans.

Today, Kavita Kaushik expressed her fondness towards her favorite Bollywood actor and he is one of the Khans. In her recent tweet, she explained why she admires that actor and mentioned why he is her favorite celeb.

Kavita Kaushik praises THIS actor:

Taking to her Twitter (now X) handle, Kavita Kaushik reposted a picture of Saif Ali Khan. The caption of this picture reads, "It's crazy to think that this man is part Pashtun, part Bengali, and part Assamese."

Reacting to this post, Kavita penned down an amazing quality of this superstar that she admires. She wrote, "He is so Amazing Classy, Funny , intelligent, sexy , you can add more... my favorite is how secure he is to not give a damn about posing to press and doing everything in cottons n kolhapuris."

Take a look at Kavita Kaushik's tweet here-

About Kavita Kaushik's professional life:

Over the years, Kavita Kaushik has been a part of innumerable fictional and non-fictional shows. She has proved her acting mettle whenever she appeared on screen and gained immense recognition for it. She stepped into the industry in 2001 and went on to star in several shows such as Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kohi Apna Sa, Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, and many others.

However, it was her stint in the hit show F.I.R. due to which she shot to fame instantly. Kavita essayed the lead role of Sub Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala. She won the hearts of viewers with her impressive performance in the show.

Speaking about non-fictional shows, the actress has been a part of many reality shows like Nach Baliye 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Bigg Boss 14, and others.

Speaking about her personal life, the actress got married to Ronnit Biswas in 2017.

