The recent announcement of the wrap-up of The Great Indian Kapil Show has left fans in shock. The news of the show's declining TRP rates has spread across the internet, leading the audience to believe that Kapil Sharma's new venture has lost its appeal.

However, Chandan Prabhakar, who gained fame from his role as Chandu Chaiwala on the Kapil Sharma show, has shared his thoughts on whether the show is being affected by the transition from TV to the OTT platform.

Chandan Prabhakar shares his thoughts on TGIKS

During the recent interview with the mentioned publication, Chandan pointed out that Kapil Sharma's team is facing new challenges as they transition from TV to an OTT platform. This change has understandably caused some hesitation among the team members. Chandan also mentioned that experimenting with the show does not always guarantee success. He emphasized that there is no specific formula for making the show successful, as things tend to fall into place over time.

Elaborating on it further, he said, “The old format was for Sony television in which I was also a major part. I don’t think they would be allowed by the channel to take the same format or pattern forward on Netflix as well.” Moreover, the team also wants to add something fresh to their concepts. According to him, the show's team has made some little changes in the format of the show but it seems like it is not working for them. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Highlighting his experience of working with the team, Chandan mentioned that earlier when he used to work with the team, everything used to feel normal in the beginning but later, after a few episodes, it turned funnier as the flow built.

Additionally, the 43-year-old suggested to the creative team of The Great Indian Kapil Show to pay attention to the audience's feedback and make necessary adjustments. It is important to cater to the audience's preferences, as the show is created for their enjoyment. If the audience is not entertained, then the show loses its purpose.

More about Chandan Prabhakar

Chandan Prabhakar revealed that he decided to take a hiatus from Kapil Sharma's show as he is currently pursuing a significant project that has always been his dream. Expanding on this, he expressed his desire to avoid being solely associated with one thing and instead channel his energy into various endeavors.

Previously, he was playing the character of Chandu Chaiwala alongside Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Bharti Singh, and others.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, May 8: Anupama celebrates her win; scolds Toshu for his selfish demands