Fahmaan Khan drops funny PICS from Krishna Mohini set; calls co-star Debattama Saha 'ever so beautiful'
As audiences are slowly and steadily connecting with Krishna Mohini, the lead actor of the show, Fahmaan Khan took to social media to share an appreciation post for co-actor Debattama Saha.
Colors' new offering Krishna Mohini is definitely a path-breaking show with a concept that hasn't been explored on television yet. The show's core concept revolves around an identity crisis and how a sister supports her brother after learning about his preferences. The show features popular actors Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha as the leads while Ketaki Kulkarni plays a pivotal role in the show. As Krishna Mohini completed a week's telecast, Khan took to social media to share an appreciation post for his co-actress Debattama Saha.
Fahmaan Khan's admiration for Debattama Saha
Fahmaan Khan took to social media to share a few goofy pictures with co-actress Debattama Saha and shared a note on their bond and their journey in the show. He wrote, "Sometimes it just takes a moment, a second, a simple hi to know that you’ve matched wavelengths."
Take a look at Fahmaan Khan's post with Debattama Saha:
He added, "To this wonderful journey we’ve embarked upon, I’d like to stop and take a moment to appreciate the way we have connected to Krishna and Aryaman together. It flows organically and that’s special. You guys are in for a treat and I’m trying to be as modest as possible #krishnamohini Bhajansadhiya ki raat ke kuch captured moments with the ever so beautiful @debattama_sah."
Debattama Saha on taking up Krishna Mohini
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Debattama revealed that she loves doing powerful roles that stand up for the right and go against evil. The actress mentioned that she could relate to the character because in her real life, she had a friend going through the same issue (that the show is based on) and she supported her friend.
She mentioned that the cast of the show has become a close-knit family which is helping them onscreen as well. She revealed that most of the cast members are young and they vibe well. She added that the seniors on the sets are also very adaptive which makes work on the sets a fun ride.
Fahmaan Khan on his character in the show
In a chat with Pinkvilla, Fahmaan mentioned that he is still trying to get the tone of the character right. He said that Aryaman has a lot of emotions but he keeps them all bottled up and doesn't express them. He expresses those emotions only when he is all by himself. The actor said, "It is difficult to portray that one has emotions, but doesn't want to express them. It is a challenging character and also interesting."
More about Krishna Mohini
Krishna Mohini revolves around a family in Mathura. Krishna works hard to make ends meet while her father spends money on silly things. Her brother Mohan is a female trapped in a male's body. Mohan gets excited to see bangles, jewelry, and colorful dresses. He also loves to perform classic dance. However, he is scared to come out in the open and own his preferences because they live in a village where people don't really get the same concept.
Mohan's father wants his son to be a muscular male as people shame him for having a son who is not 'man enough'.
Debattama Saha has been a part of shows like Ishaaron Ishaaron Meiin, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, and Mithai among others while Fahmaan Khan has shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Imlie and Dharam Patnii among others.
