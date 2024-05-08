Mohanlal’s Yodha fame director Sangeeth Sivan passes away at 65; Netizens call it big loss

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual’s death.

The Malayalam industry's one of the most prominent director-screenwriters Sangeeth Sivan passed away at the age of 65. As per reports, the director was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to some undisclosed health concerns where he took his last breath.

The director who has worked with Mohanlal in his one of the most successful ventures Yodha is also the brother of legendary cinematographer Santosh Sivan. Soon after the news of his death broke out several celebrities and netizens took to social media and shared their heartfelt condolences for the director.

Check out reactions from celebrities and netizens

On May 8, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his social media platform X and shared a picture of the late director and wrote, “Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can’t thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory….” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Renowned director Milap Milan Zaveri also took to his X platform and wrote, “RIP Sangeeth Sivan sir. Each time I met you I admired your warmth and niceness.” Many other fans and social media users also reacted to the unfortunate death of Sangeeth Sivan as well.

More about Sangeeth Sivan

As per reports, Sangeeth came to Mumbai early in his career with his older brother Santhosh Sivan and producer-director Sanjeev Sivan, whose previous directorial titled Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki garnered immense praise and love from cinema lovers.

Sangeeth Sivan began his cinematic career as the executive producer of the 1989 Hindi film Raakh, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The film's cinematographer was his brother, Santhosh Sivan. He made his directorial debut with the Malayalam film Vyooham, which starred Raghuvaran and Sukumaran. However, the film Yodha, starring Mohanlal, established his position in the industry.

For the unversed, Yodha marked A R Rahman's debut in the Malayalam industry. Sangeeth Sivan was a huge admirer of legendary Malayalam filmmakers Padmarajan and Bharathan as well.

ALSO READ: Prashanth Neel spills beans about Yash's KGF Chapter 3; says ‘KGF 3 will happen…’