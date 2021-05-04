From 2010 to 2021: A look at run-time of Salman Khan films over last 12 years, with Radhe being the shortest

The Prabhudheva directed film, a battle royale between Salman Khan as Radhe and Randeep Hooda as Rana, is touted to be a fast paced action thriller with three songs in it's narrative.

’s much awaited action thriller, Radhe, was recently rated U/A by the CBFC with an approved run-time of 114 minutes i.e. 1 hour and 54 minutes. With this, the Prabhudheva directorial has emerged the shortest film of Salman Khan’s career, and according to insiders, one can expect a fast pace narrative of Salman as Radhe taking on the drug lord, Rana played by Randeep Hooda. A source reveals that it was a conscious decision of Salman and his team to keep it short, as the audience are slowly getting used to consuming crisp content in the action space, just like it happens in the west.

Interestingly, the run-time is lesser than the Korean film, Outlaws, which has inspired Radhe. The narrative of Radhe is enlaced with three songs – Seeti Maar, Dil De Diya and Zoom Zoom, with the Radhe title track being used at multiple instances as the background score. The 114-minute narrative also has four major action set pieces, which includes SK’s introduction and the climax. The movie is gearing up for an Eid 2021 opening on multiple platforms ranging from theatrical in key overseas markets like UAE, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and UK, to a pay per view format across India (not withstanding some territories which are open for theatrical exhibition) on Zee Plex, Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel and other platforms.

While Radhe is the shortest film of Salman’s career followed by Dabangg 2, Bodyguard, Dabangg and Tubelight, all in the vicinity of 120 to 130 minutes. The three 300 crore grossers featuring the superstar - Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai - were upside of 150 minutes (2 hour 30 minutes).

A look at runtime of Salman Khan films in last 12 years:

Radhe: 1 hour 54 minutes

Dabangg 3: 2 hour 28 minutes

Bharat: 2 hour 34 minutes

Race 3: 2 hour 39 minutes

Tiger Zinda Hai: 2 hour 38 minutes

Tubelight: 2 hour 10 minutes

Sultan: 2 hour 49 minutes

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 2 hour 44 minutes

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 2 hour 32 minutes

Kick: 2 hour 20 minutes

Jai Ho: 2 hour 14 minutes

Dabangg 2: 2 hour 3 minutes

Ek Tha Tiger: 2 hour 12 minutes

Bodyguard: 2 hour 5 minutes

Ready: 2 hour 24 minutes

Dabangg: 2 hour 6 minutes

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we bring forth exclusive overseas release analysis of Radhe soon.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Decoding the business model of Salman Khan’s Radhe

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×