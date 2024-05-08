Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She Had Drug Addiction In Her New Memoir; Shares Why She Decided To Stop

Disclaimer: This article has mentions of drugs and addiction.

Whoopi Goldberg talks about her past struggles with cocaine addiction in her new book, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me. She admits that she had a serious problem with cocaine, even though she got help before becoming famous. After cleaning up her act in the early 70s, she mostly avoided drugs, except for smoking.



Goldberg, who's now 68, shares in her memoir how the 80s changed things. She says that Hollywood and New York made drug use seem like it was just for fun, but she had to resist falling back into that trap.

Inside Whoopi Goldberg's Memoir: The Dark Side of Fame and Drugs

Whoopi Goldberg, known for her role in Sister Act, talks about the wild party scene she experienced. She describes being welcomed to parties where Quaaludes were offered as soon as she arrived, and there were lines of cocaine laid out for people to use on tables and in bathrooms. Goldberg says that at these gatherings, everyone seemed to know that the cops wouldn't bust a big-shot producer or actor's house, so the atmosphere was relaxed, and people indulged in drugs without worry. She also confesses that she thought she could handle cocaine because it didn't seem as dangerous back then, and it felt like everyone had easy access to it.



According to Goldberg's memoir, she was able to keep silent about her drug usage for approximately a year. She claims that she was still able to carry out her daily activities, arriving at work on schedule and working without any obvious issues. She admits, though, that cocaine started slowing her down after a while.



Things took a turn for the worse, and Goldberg remembers experiencing hallucinations. She describes one terrifying incident where she thought she saw a dangerous creature hiding under her bed, ready to attack her if she dared to get up. This was a scary wake-up call to the damaging effects of her drug use.

Whoopi Goldberg's Courageous Battle Against Drugs

Goldberg describes a low point when she found herself unable to leave her bed for a whole day due to her drug use. She emphasises that situations like that don't end well, especially when basic bodily functions become difficult to control.



She recounts a particularly jolting moment when she was in a fancy Manhattan hotel. She was in the closet using drugs when a housekeeper entered, causing her to jump up in alarm. As she tried to explain it was her room, she caught sight of her face in the mirror, covered in cocaine.



Goldberg reflects on her fortunate ability to quit drugs relatively swiftly, despite knowing that quitting abruptly wouldn't be a walk in the park. She remembers understanding that she'd need to distance herself from certain friends and decline certain invitations, but she was determined to do whatever it took because she didn't want to risk her life.



Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me will be available in bookstores starting May 7th.

