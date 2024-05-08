Madonna's Final Celebration Tour Stop Breaks Records For Pulling An Audience Of 1.6 Million

Madonna promised her fans she'd throw the biggest dance party ever, and she sure did on May 4 in Rio de Janeiro. Back in March, the 65-year-old singer said she'd put on a special free concert at Copacabana Beach for her last Celebration Tour show. Guess what, did people show up? A whopping 1.6 million fans came to watch the Queen of Pop strut her stuff for the final gig of her tour. Madonna's show at Copacabana Beach made history. Even though the New Year's Eve concerts there usually have bigger crowds, Madonna's May 4 gig was her largest ever audience.It also surpassed The Rolling Stones to become the largest stand-alone concert ever recorded. What a concert it was! With all of her songs, including Like a Virgin, Like a Prayer, and Into the Groove, Madonna ruled the stage.

Anitta Joins Madonna for Special Vogue Performance

Madonna had a special guest join her on stage for her performance of Vogue - none other than Anitta! The Brazilian singer couldn't contain her excitement and shared her joy on Instagram Stories. She posted a video of herself and Madonna on stage together during the concert, writing, "@madonna soooo happy for being part of this incredible moment with you." It was a thrilling collaboration that delighted fans around the world. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Madonna's Return to Brazil: A Free Concert for Dedicated Fans

Itaú Apresenta-sponsored Madonna's concert in Brazil was her first there since 2012. As a token of gratitude to her fans for supporting her over more than four decades of music, a press release revealed that the show will be free of charge. The event took place in front of the Belmond Copacabana Palace Hotel, and entry was based on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone who came had an amazing day, since it was a kind gesture towards her devoted fan base.



The Material Girl finally started her big Celebration Tour at London's O2 Arena in October. She put on an amazing show for two whole hours. She even talked about her journey back to performing after she got really sick and had to go to the hospital last year because of a bad bacterial infection.

Behind the Scenes with Madonna and Her Children on Tour

Madonna talked about her children, Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David, 18, Mercy, 18, and the twins Stella and Estere, 11. She said she didn't think she would survive. Her doctors thought the same. That's why her kids were all gathered around her when she woke up. She claimed that she had the impression that angels were keeping watch over her and that her kids were like her guardians, there to save her anytime she needed them..



Last month in April, the singer posted a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos on social media. They showed her hanging out with her kids. David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere even performed with their mom during some of her shows on the tour they've been on for the past few months.



"On the day before our 80th show of the Celebration Tour I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this Journey each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage," she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'So Very Proud': Madonna Praises Her Children For Their Support As She Drops BTS Snaps From Celebration Tour