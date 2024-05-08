Tyler Hubbard Opens Up About Going Solo After Florida Georgia Line

Tyler Hubbard, one part of the popular duo Florida Georgia Line, has recently shared why he and former partner Brian Kelley decided to not renew their musical partnership after more than ten years.

In a podcast interview titled Bussin’ With The Boys, Tyler said that going solo was not something he had planned. Initially, Hubbard admitted to having been shocked by Kelley’s wishes to try out for a solo career after the success of Florida Georgia Line. He was caught off guard; however, he did respect his decision as it is important for an individual to grow and explore artistically on their own.

From there onwards

Hubbard further stated that though the move was unexpected; he believes Kelley made the right choice when it came to starting his solo journey at that time. Reflecting upon his own path, Hubbard said he thought about staying in Nashville as a songwriter.

He recognized that rebuilding would be difficult following their split while appreciating how this presented an opportunity for him to redefine himself as an artist. In showing what they have learned over time from being young singers into mature ones, Hubbard noted that it is necessary for artists like them who are genuine and have visions of their own to perform on their own.

Flight through challenges

On the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Hubbard compares leaving a duo with Kelley with getting a divorce. By likening keeping up with two people while developing personally; he referred to juggling with both as if he were in a marriage inclined toward failure.

It required everyone involved, giving 100% so they mutually agreed each should pursue solo paths regardless of any challenges or healing processes afterwards; Tyler Hubbard emphasized this point during the conversation. Despite all odds, there is hope for tomorrow and maybe even a reunion ahead according to his speech later.

Moving ahead

The two had taken some time apart as a team before FGL House closed its doors in Nashville last year. However, both singers maintained their personal careers. However, Hubbard’s second album called Strong just came out while Kelley was preparing for his upcoming album titled Tennessee Truth. These individual ventures signify the development of their art and dedication to achieving their own goals.

Tyler Hubbard's insights into the decision to go solo shed light on the complexities of navigating change and growth in the music industry. While the path may have been unexpected, Hubbard's journey reflects resilience, collaboration, and the pursuit of individual artistic vision. As they continue to forge ahead on their solo paths, the legacy of Florida Georgia Line lives on through their enduring friendship and shared musical journey.

