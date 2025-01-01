Is Leonardo DiCaprio making cameo in Squid Game 3? Production shuts down rumors saying THIS

Squid Game 3 is now set to premiere in 2025. The previous season ended abruptly, so viewers are eagerly looking forward to the new episodes. Amid the excitement, a report claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio was set to make a special appearance in Season 3. However, the production team has since dismissed the claims.

On January 1, the Korean media outlet OSEN reported that the Hollywood star was set to make a cameo in the upcoming season of the survival series. According to the report, he had already finished filming, which was conducted discreetly in 2024. His role was said to be minor but pivotal, and the details were kept confidential to avoid leaking any spoilers.

Fans were very excited to hear the news and were looking forward to his character in Squid Game 3. However, as per the latest update, Netflix has since shut down the rumors. Maeil Kyungjae stated that the production team strictly dismissed the claims, saying, "The rumors are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement in Squid Game Season 3 are entirely unfounded."

It's safe to say now that viewers won’t have a chance to witness the Hollywood star in the series—at least until further updates.

Meanwhile, Squid Game 2 was released on December 26. Just in the first week, it recorded a whopping 68 million views globally, showcasing the extreme popularity and demand of the series. Season 1 actors Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, and Wi Ha Joon returned to reprise their roles, while new cast Park Sung Hoon, Kang Ha Neul, Im Si Wan, Jo Yuri, Park Gyu Young, Lee Jin Wook, former BIGBANG's T.O.P, and more joined them for another jolting game.

Fans had been waiting for season 2 for 3 years, however, it received a mixed response from the viewers. Many criticized the show for not living up to the high expectations they set with the first season, while others were disappointed with the hasty ending. All eyes are now on the 2025 release, as season 3 has a lot of clearing up to do. Squid Game 3 is now set to premiere this year. The exact date will soon be announced.

