Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ye Ji’s relationship and controversy: Full timeline

Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ye Ji are popular K-drama actors who have made a name for themselves in the drama world. Kim Jung Hyun and Soe Ye Ji’s relationship came under fire in April 2021. The two had been dating and things became complicated when the text exchanges between the two were revealed to the public by a Korean media outlet. Both actors now are focusing on their solo careers and have proved their worth as actors since the controversy died down.

Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ye Ji’s relationship scandal

Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and Kim Jung Hyun’s rift

Girls’ Generations’ Seohyun and Kim Jung Hyun worked together in the 2018 drama Time. At a promotional event for the drama, Kim Jung Hyun was seen rebuffing his co-star Seohyun. His agency had released a statement that the actor was method acting when not filming. He dropped out of the drama soon and stated that he was facing health issues.

Later in 2021, when the agency and the actor were on bad terms, the agency quickly changed their words and said that attitude since the press conference for the drama due to personal issues involving a woman. This brought to light his dating rumors with actress Seo Ji Hye.

The drama staff also recounted that as Kim Jung Hyun had dropped out before only four episodes were left to be filmed, the writer had a hard time changing the script. They also mentioned that originally his character was supposed to be head over heels for the female protagonist but the actor refused any skinship with Seohyun. They also mentioned that this drive the idol to tears.

Seo Ye Ji’s involvement in the case

A few days after the staff’s statement, a Korean media outlet revealed the text messages between Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ye Ji. The two actors had been dating back in 2018 and the text messages showed the exchange between them. The chat insisted that Seo Ye Ji asked Kim Jung Hyun to not do any skinship scenes with other actresses. The text exchange sounded as if Kim Jung Hyun was following orders passed by the It’s Okay to Not Be Okay actress and was reporting everything back to her. He had also mentioned in the chat that he will have to make changes for episode 9.

Seo Ye Ji accused of gaslighting Kim Jung Hyun

As the text messages between the actors were leaked, So Ye Ji was accused of gaslighting Kim Jung Hyun. Many Netizens pointed out that while Time was being filmed, Seo Ye Ji was working on Lawless Lawyer with Lee Joong Ki and both shared intimate scenes and kissing scenes on screen. People accused her of hypocrisy and pointed out that even though she requested him to not do romance and skinship scenes, she herself was okay doing them.

Seo Ye Ji’s agency puts out an official statement

On April 13, Seo Ye Ji’s agency Gold Medalist issued an official statement. After getting confirmation with Kim Jung Hyun’s representatives, they revealed that Kim Jung Hyun’s side also clearly confirmed that the drama-related controversy was not caused by Seo Ye Ji. The company also apologized to the damage caused to the movie Recalled and the other actors as Seo Ye Ji could not attend the press conference due to this controversy.

They informed that there was also a conversation between Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ye Ji where he asked her not to film a kiss scene but that interaction was not made public. They claimed that Seo Ye Ji also asked him to do the same if he wished for that. The two shared conversations mixed with jealousy. Her label also pointed out that most actors separate their feelings aside while they are acting and it was the actor’s own free will to do what he did.

Seo Ye Ji accused of bullying

In February 2021, Seo Ye Ji was also accused of school violence and bullying. The alleged victim claimed that she hit people and if she didn’t like someone, she treated them like objects. Back in 2014 also the actress was surrounded by bullying allegations which mentioned that she was known by everyone in school for bullying and stealing money. Her agency issued a statement denying these claims.

Kim Jung Hyun releases an apology statement

On April 14, Kim Jung Hyun finally spoke up and apologized to the staff, director and actors of the drama Time. He apologized to Seohyun and how he acted during the press conference. He took the blame for how he acted during the filming and for dropping out of the drama. He promised to be a better and more responsible actor in the future.

Seo Ye Ji apologizes

After these controversies died down, Seo Ye Ji went off the radar for a while. In February 2022 she issued an official apology and promised to be a more mature and thoughtful actor.

Seo Ye Ji and Kim Jung Hyun’s recent activities

Seo Ye Ji debuted in 2013 with the drama Potato Star. She is best known for her dramas Lawless Lawyer, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Save Me and Hwarang. She last appeared in the 2022 drama Eve.

Kim Jung Hyun started off with the 2012 film I’ll Be With You. He is best known for hits like Welcome to Waikiki, Crash Landing on You and Mr Queen. He will be appearing in the 2024 drama Iron Family.

