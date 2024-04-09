IU's agency apologizes for illegal ticket trading controversy; vows to change process with updated policies

IU's agency has been embroiled in a ticket trading controversy for the past few days. IU kicked off her much anticipated 2024 IU H.E.R. WORLD TOUR CONCERT IN SEOUL on March 2. A fan was accused of illegal ticket trading and was refused to enter the concert. It turned out that a person had helped the fan get the ticket hence the confusion. Since then, some more fans have come forward and shared similar experiences. IU's agency has since reached out to the fan and apologized. Later the fans also revealed that they discovered that the ticket was occupied by someone else. The agency however refuted that the ticket was given to a staff member.

IU's agency updates ticketing policies

On April 9, IU's label EDAM Entertainment apologized to fans who were affected by excessive verification procedures regarding the ticket reservations for 2024 IU H.E.R. WORLD TOUR CONCERT IN SEOUL. They also informed that from April 9, new measures will be taken for the ease of the fans. Reward policy on illicit ticket trading will be abolished and the verification process will be improved. The identity verification process for children and adolescents will be revised. The permanent expulsion policy in the official fan club will also be revised.

More about IU

IU debuted in 2008 with Lost and Found. She is a global icon and a household name in South Korea. She has impressed audiences with her exceptional singing and songwriting skills. IU has previously worked with BTS' SUGA on her track Eight and for his track People Pt. 2. She is also a well-known actor. The artist has starred in various hit dramas like My Mister, Hotel De Luna, Moon Lovers and many more. She recently took the lead in the movie Dream alongside Park Seo Joon.

The idol made a comeback in January 2024 with the single Love wins all which was also a part of her EP The Winning which was released on February 20.

She will also be starring in the upcoming drama When Life Gives You Tangerines along with Park Bo Gum.

