IU-Park Bo Gum's romance drama When Life Gives You Tangerines confirms full cast; Yeom Hye Ran, Kim Hae Sook, more join

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a Park Bo Gum and IU starring K-drama which is set in the backdrop of Jeju island. It tells the love story of a rebellious girl and a kind boy. IU has been a part of hits like My Mister, Moon Lovers, Hotel Del Luna, and more. Park Bo Gum, on the other hand, is known for his boy-next-door looks and has worked on popular dramas including Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight, Record of Youth, and more.

When Life Gives You Tangerines starring IU and Park Bo Gum's full cast revealed

On March 26, Netflix released the full cast of the upcoming drama When Life Gives You Tangerines. IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, Park Hae Joon, Na Moon Hee, Choi Dae Joon, Kim Young Rim, Lee Jun Young, Lee Soo Kyung, Baek Ji Won, and Oh Jung Se were previously confirmed to be part of this star-studded project. Additionally, Yeom Hye Ran, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Jae Yoon, and Kim Mi Kyung were also announced to have joined the cast.

More about When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines has been confirmed to be streaming on Netflix in 2024. IU and Park Bo Gum starrer When Life Gives You Tangerines is a slice-of-life romance. Ae Soon is an anxious person yet she chooses to rebel. She is a positive person though she comes from a financially poor background. She dreams of becoming a poet one day. Gwan Shik is a quiet person who doesn't know what to do when Ae Soon expresses herself but he has loved her dearly since they were young.

Im Sang Choon who is known for writing When Camellia Blooms, Fight for My Way, and more has written the script for this drama. Kim Won Suk is directing the project. He is known for the Arthdal Chronicles series, Signal, Miseng, My Mister, Signal, and more.

