Kim Soo Hyun drops adorable pic with Dream High co-star IU from concert, displaying their long-lasting friendship

The beloved duo from Dream High- IU and Kim Soo Hyun delighted fans with adorable photos from their reunion. On March 21, Kim Soo Hyun took to Instagram to share a heartwarming snapshot taken with IU backstage after attending her world concert H.E.R. in Seoul.

IU and Kim Soo Hyun have a reunion

Kim Soo Hyun and IU, who previously starred together in KBS2's Dream High and reunited in The Producers, have continued their close friendship over the years. Kim Soo Hyun surprised fans by attending IU's concert on March 9, where he showed his support by requesting an encore of Only I Didn't Know loudly. Later, on March 21, he shared a heartwarming photo taken backstage with IU on his Instagram, commemorating their reunion at her world concert in Seoul.

In January, IU revealed the dates and venues for her 2024 world tour, titled H.E.R. The tour commenced at KSPO DOME in Seoul with shows on March 2-3 and March 9-10. IU's concert attracted a star-studded audience, with notable artists like Lee Joon Gi, NewJeans, Park Bo Gum, RIIZE, Yoo In Na, and others in attendance. Some of these celebrities even took to the stage to perform, adding to the excitement of the event.

More about Dream High

Dream High follows the journey of six students from diverse backgrounds who converge at Kirin Arts School to pursue their dreams in the fiercely competitive K-pop industry. Determined and self-assured, Go Hye Mi (Suzy) fights her way into the school despite initially failing the audition. She juggles her aspirations of becoming an opera singer with the responsibility of caring for her younger sister and paying off her father's debts.

Song Sam Dong (Kim Soo Hyun), hailing from the countryside, is a talented musician with a simple heart, but he grapples with a rare medical condition. Jin Guk (Taecyeon), rebellious yet gifted, seeks validation from his estranged father, the mayor, through his knack for getting into trouble. Baek Hee (Eun Jung), once timid, transforms into Hye Mi's fierce rival, while Kim Pil Suk (IU), blessed with perfect pitch, battles insecurities about her appearance. Completing the ensemble is Jason (Wooyoung), a laid-back Korean American poised for his breakthrough in K-pop, adding a cool vibe to the group dynamic.

