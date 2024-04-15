IU's Twenty-three hits 100 million views making her 1st female K-pop soloist with 9 MVs to achieve this milestone

IU has just accomplished an impressive feat on YouTube. With Twenty-three hitting 100 million views, she became the first female K-pop soloist with nine music videos to achieve this milestone.

On April 15 at approximately 5:40 AM KST, IU's music video for 2015 hit Twenty-three crossed the 100 million views mark on YouTube.

IU hits 100 million views with 9 MVs

On April 15, IU achieved a big feat. Her 2015 hit Twenty-three surpassed the 100 million views mark on YouTube. This achievement marks her ninth music video to reach this milestone, following Palette, BBIBBI, Not Spring, Love, or Cherry Blossoms, eight, Blueming, Celebrity, Through the Night, and LILAC.

IU dropped the music video for Twenty-three on October 23, 2015, at midnight KST. It took approximately 8 years, 5 months, and 22 days to hit the milestone. In the video for Twenty-three, IU navigates a Wonderland-like world, contemplating the kind of adult she wants to become at the age of 23 in 2015.

Watch Twenty-three here-

More about IU

Lee Ji Eun, also known by her stage name IU, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress. She made her debut as a singer at the age of fifteen with Lost and Found in 2008, her first extended play (EP). While her subsequent albums, Growing Up and IU...IM, brought her mainstream success, it was the release of Good Day, the lead single from her 2010 album Real, that propelled her to national stardom.

Good Day topped South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart for five consecutive weeks and was ranked number one on Billboard's 100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s list in 2019. Besides her music career, IU has also ventured into acting and hosting radio and television shows. IU also made history as the first solo female K-pop act to perform at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena during the Seoul leg of her 2019 Love, Poem concert tour. Additionally, she became the first Korean female artist to hold a solo concert.

Since her debut in 2008, IU has won over 200 award nominations, emerging victorious in over 100 of them. Notably, she has clinched ten Daesang (grand prize) awards from various award shows. Her influence and success in the music industry were acknowledged at the 2015 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards, hosted by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. Moreover, in 2022, she was honored with the Visionary Award by CJ ENM, a recognition that celebrates talents in the Korean film and television industry for their role in "leading trends and spearheading innovations." IU is truly a shining star in the world of Korean entertainment.

