Was Kim Soo Hyun paid 9.5 million USD for Queen of Tears role? Production reacts to massive payout reports

Queen of Tears production clarifies rumors of Kim Soo Hyun’s fee

Recent reports suggesting that actor Kim Soo Hyun received a whopping fee of 800 million KRW per episode for his role in the tvN drama Queen of Tears have been clarified by the production team. Contrary to earlier claims, Studio Dragon, the production stated to K-media that such rumors were unfounded.

Initially, media outlets had speculated that Kim Soo Hyun's appearance fee for the drama surpassed 800 million KRW per episode, which would have amounted to a staggering 12.8 billion KRW or 9.5 million USD for the entire series, considering its 16-episode run, which would have been one-third of the total production budget of the drama, that is 40 billion KRW. However, the production team debunked these rumors, stating that the actor's actual fee for Queen of Tears was significantly lower, at 300 million won per episode.

Meanwhile, from Kim Soo Hyun's perspective, the exaggeration of his reported fee may raise concerns about fairness and the potential misrepresentation of his earnings. However, following the clarification, the actor's significant contributions to the drama and his status as a top-tier talent remain undeniable, cementing his position as a sought-after figure in South Korean entertainment.

Moreover, Kim Soo Hyun's reported earnings for his role in Queen of Tears still position him as one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea's entertainment industry. His fee exceeds those of other top stars like Song Hye Kyo, Jun Ji Hyun, and Song Joong Ki, according to the production team.

More details about Kim Soo Hyun’s role in Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is a compelling South Korean television series written by Park Ji Eun, co-directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won. Starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, the show delves into the tumultuous relationship of a married couple, Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won) and Baek Hyun Woo (portrayed by Kim Soo Hyun). Set against the backdrop of class differences, the series navigates their three-year marriage, exploring themes of love, crisis, and reconciliation. Kim Soo Hyun's portrayal of Baek Hyun Woo, a lawyer from a rural background thrust into the world of chaebols, adds depth and complexity to the storyline.

