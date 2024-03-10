Park Bo Gum shows support to When Life Gives You Tangerines co-actor IU at concert with surprise appearance

Park Bo Gum surprised the audience with his surpeise appearance at IU's concert in Seoul. Moreover, the two took the stage and performed together, enchanting the audience with their amazing vocal skills. The singer introduced Park Bo Gum as her close friend. They will be taking the lead roles in the upcoming slice-of-life drama When Life Gives You Tangerines. Here is a glimpse of Park Bo Gum at IU's concert.

Park Bo Gum and IU perform at her concert in Seoul

On March 10, IU's 2024 IU H.E.R. WORLD TOUR CONCERT IN SEOUL came to an end with the final performance at KSPO DOME in Songpa gu, Seoul. Park Bo Gum surprised the audience with his appearance at the concert. Not only that, both the artists took to the stage and performed IU's Not Spring, Love, or Cherry Blossoms and more songs together. The actor impressed the crowd with his vocal skills and stage presence. IU and Park Bo Gum will be appearing in the drama When Life Gives You Tangerines which is scheduled to release in 2024.

More about When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines has been confirmed to be streaming on Netflix in 2024.

IU and Park Bo Gum starrer When Life Gives You Tangerines is a slice-of-life romance. Ae Soon is an anxious person yet she chooses to rebel. She is a positive person though she comes from a financially poor background. She dreams of becoming a poet one day. Gwan Shik is a quiet person who doesn't know what to do when Ae Soon expresses herself but he has loved her dearly since they were young.

Im Sang Choon who is known for writing When Camellia Blooms, Fight for My Way and more has written the script for this drama. Kim Won Suk is directing the project. He is known for the Arthdal Chronicles series, Signal, Miseng, My Mister, Signal and more.

