IU’s pre-release song Love Wins All featuring BTS’ V releases captivating leaflet after name change

IU's upcoming single featuring BTS' V released a captivating new leaflet. Alongside the modification of the pre-release song title to Love Wins All, a fresh poster featuring BTS' V has been unveiled. IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, announced that the title of IU's upcoming single will be changed from Love Wins to Love Wins All in response to the criticism received by the original title.

Love Wins All leaflet ft BTS V and IU showcases a gripping narrative

The freshly released leaflet for Love Wins All presents compelling black-and-white visuals featuring IU and BTS' V. In the imagery, IU appears apprehensive, while V conveys a sense of fear yet also a determination to confront it. Both are captured looking intensely in a certain direction, reflecting gripping expressions on their faces. The leaflet includes the text, "My strong common sense, Even if you don't have a few days."

Further, the leaflet unfolds to depict the cast and storyline of the song, offering glimpses of the music video and the release date. The song's narrative unfolds with the description, "Two individuals desperately fleeing from something, marked by tired faces and worn-out clothing. They find solace in each other, relying on mutual support to survive. A concealed building becomes their refuge, with heaps of clothing from countless people. What transpired here? What befell the people?"

More about IU and BTS’ V

Lee Ji Eun, who goes by the stage name IU, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor affiliated with EDAM Entertainment. Her stage name is a representation of the phrase I and You, signifying the unifying power of music. IU made her debut on Mnet M! Countdown on September 18, 2008, with her first single, Lost Child. Beyond her musical pursuits, IU has expanded her career into hosting and acting. She made her acting debut in the drama Dream High in 2011. Since then IU has appeared in many dramas including Hotel del Luna, My Mister, and The Producer among others.

Kim Taehyung, known as V, is a versatile South Korean artist, and a member of BTS. Born in Daegu, he graduated from Global Cyber University in Entertainment and Media and pursued an MBA in Advertising and Media at Hanyang Cyber University. V debuted with BTS in 2013, earning numerous awards. He is a prolific songwriter, contributing to BTS hits like Run and solo tracks. V debuted as an actor in Hwarang (2016) and received cultural merit honors. In 2023, he debuted as a solo artist with Love Me Again and Rainy Days and released his solo album, Layover, on the same day. He enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023.

