IVE to perform at Lollapalooza Paris 2025 joining lineup alongside Justin Timberlake, and more for July 20; Details

K-pop sensation IVE is set to light up the stage at Lollapalooza Paris next summer! On November 12, the iconic music festival revealed its latest wave of artists for the 2025 edition, and IVE was among the exciting new additions. The six-member girl group, known for their dynamic performances and catchy hits, will perform on Day 3 of the festival, slated to take place from July 18 to 20 at the Hippodrome de Longchamp in Paris.

This will mark IVE’s second Lollapalooza appearance, following their successful debut at the U.S. edition of the festival in Chicago earlier this year. IVE will be joining an impressive lineup that includes global superstars like Justin Timberlake, Olivia Rodrigo, David Guetta, Macklemore, and many others. Their addition to the Paris roster highlights the growing international appeal of K-pop and solidifies IVE’s status as a rising global act.

IVE, formed by Starship Entertainment, made their debut in December 2021. The group consists of six talented members namely; Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. From the start, they captured attention with their first single album Eleven, quickly followed by Love Dive in 2022. The lead single Love Dive topped the South Korean Circle Digital Chart, becoming the best-performing single of the year and earning them Song of the Year accolades at prestigious award shows like the MAMA Awards and the Melon Music Awards.

The group’s meteoric rise continued with their third single album After Like, featuring another chart-topping title track. In 2023, IVE released their first full-length studio album, I've IVE, which achieved significant commercial success and earned the Melon Music Award for Album of the Year. The album spawned two hit singles, Kitsch and I AM, further solidifying their status as one of K-pop’s most promising acts.

In August 2023, IVE wowed audiences with their debut performance at Lollapalooza Chicago. Just a few months later, they released the collaborative single Supernova Love with French DJ David Guetta, showing their versatility and global reach.

With their highly anticipated performance at Lollapalooza Paris on July 20, fans can expect IVE to bring their signature high-energy stage presence, catchy melodies, and captivating choreography to the Parisian crowd.

