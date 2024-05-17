ACM Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson And Chris Stapleton Dominate; Check Out Complete Winners List HERE

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Award successfully wrapped up its festivities, awarding trophies to some of the best talents in the country music genre on Thursday, May 16th.

The evening began at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with Luke Combs as the most nominated (eight) artist, while Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen trailed him closely with six nods each. However, it was Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton who went home with some of the night's biggest honors.

While the Heart Like a Truck singer bagged trophies for Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Music Event of the Year, Stapelton scored wins in Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year categories.

The 2024 ACM Awards ceremony was hosted by country music idol Reba McEntire and was produced by Dick Clark Productions.

Read on to find out who won big at the 2024 ACM Awards!

Entertainer of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson - WINNER

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson: WINNER

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton: WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay: WINNER

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion: WINNER

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney: WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith: WINNER

New Duo or Group of the Year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold: WINNER

Album of the Year

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs; Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs; Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

Higher – Chris Stapleton; Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton; Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville: WINNER

Leather – Cody Johnson; Producers: Trent Willmon; Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC

One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

Single of the Year

Burn It Down – Parker McCollum; Producer: Jon Randall; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

Fast Car – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville: WINNER

Last Night – Morgan Wallen; Producer: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

Need a Favor – Jelly Roll; Producer: Austin Nivarel; Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

Song of the Year

Fast Car – Luke Combs; Songwriters: Tracy Chapman; Publishers: Purple Rabbit

Heart Like a Truck – Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson; Publishers: Sony / ATV Countryside; Songs of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis; Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osborne; Publishers: Family Farm Songs; Hold On Can I Get A Number 1 Music; Songs of Universal: WINNER

The Painter – Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins; Publishers: Big Music Machine; BMG Platinum Songs US; Nashblonde Music; Pompano Run Music; Songs for Ellie May; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Group; Well That Was Awkward Music

Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney; Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins; Publishers: 33 Creative; Bone Bone Creative; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing

Music Event of the Year

Can’t Break Up Now – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney; Producers: Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Kristian Bush; Record Company-Label: Three Up Three Down, LLC / Columbia Nashville

Different ‘Round Here – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs); Producer: Dann Huff; Record Company-Label: BMLG Records

I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Zach Bryan; Record Company-Label: Belting Bronco Records / Warner Records, Inc

Man Made a Bar – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church); Producer: Joey Moi; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Mercury Records / Republic Records

Save Me – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson); Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens; Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville: WINNER

Visual Media of the Year

Burn It Down – Parker McCollum; Producers: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Dustin Haney: WINNER

Human – Cody Johnson; Producer: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Dustin Haney

In Your Love – Tyler Childers; Producer: Kacie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas House; Director: Bryan Schlam

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis; Producer: Jamie Stratakis; Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney; Producer: Lauren Starr, Saul Levitz, Laura Burhenn; Director: Jason Lester

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon: WINNER

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton: WINNER

Morgan Wallen