ACM Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson And Chris Stapleton Dominate; Check Out Complete Winners List HERE
Held at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the 2024 ACM Awards on Thursday commenced with Luke Combs leading the nominations, closely followed by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen.
The 2024 Academy of Country Music Award successfully wrapped up its festivities, awarding trophies to some of the best talents in the country music genre on Thursday, May 16th.
The evening began at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with Luke Combs as the most nominated (eight) artist, while Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen trailed him closely with six nods each. However, it was Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton who went home with some of the night's biggest honors.
While the Heart Like a Truck singer bagged trophies for Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Music Event of the Year, Stapelton scored wins in Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year categories.
The 2024 ACM Awards ceremony was hosted by country music idol Reba McEntire and was produced by Dick Clark Productions.
Read on to find out who won big at the 2024 ACM Awards!
Entertainer of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson - WINNER
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson: WINNER
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton: WINNER
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay: WINNER
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
Group of the Year
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion: WINNER
Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney: WINNER
New Male Artist of the Year
ERNEST
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith: WINNER
New Duo or Group of the Year
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold: WINNER
Album of the Year
Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs; Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs; Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville
Higher – Chris Stapleton; Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton; Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville: WINNER
Leather – Cody Johnson; Producers: Trent Willmon; Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC
One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
Single of the Year
Burn It Down – Parker McCollum; Producer: Jon Randall; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
Fast Car – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville: WINNER
Last Night – Morgan Wallen; Producer: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records
Need a Favor – Jelly Roll; Producer: Austin Nivarel; Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville
Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
Song of the Year
Fast Car – Luke Combs; Songwriters: Tracy Chapman; Publishers: Purple Rabbit
Heart Like a Truck – Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson; Publishers: Sony / ATV Countryside; Songs of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music
Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis; Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osborne; Publishers: Family Farm Songs; Hold On Can I Get A Number 1 Music; Songs of Universal: WINNER
The Painter – Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins; Publishers: Big Music Machine; BMG Platinum Songs US; Nashblonde Music; Pompano Run Music; Songs for Ellie May; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Group; Well That Was Awkward Music
Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney; Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins; Publishers: 33 Creative; Bone Bone Creative; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing
Music Event of the Year
Can’t Break Up Now – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney; Producers: Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Kristian Bush; Record Company-Label: Three Up Three Down, LLC / Columbia Nashville
Different ‘Round Here – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs); Producer: Dann Huff; Record Company-Label: BMLG Records
I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Zach Bryan; Record Company-Label: Belting Bronco Records / Warner Records, Inc
Man Made a Bar – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church); Producer: Joey Moi; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Mercury Records / Republic Records
Save Me – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson); Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens; Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville: WINNER
Visual Media of the Year
Burn It Down – Parker McCollum; Producers: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Dustin Haney: WINNER
Human – Cody Johnson; Producer: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Dustin Haney
In Your Love – Tyler Childers; Producer: Kacie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas House; Director: Bryan Schlam
Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis; Producer: Jamie Stratakis; Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)
Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney; Producer: Lauren Starr, Saul Levitz, Laura Burhenn; Director: Jason Lester
Songwriter of the Year
Jessie Jo Dillon: WINNER
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Zach Bryan
ERNEST
HARDY
Chris Stapleton: WINNER
Morgan Wallen