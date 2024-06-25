Jay Park opens OnlyFans account to promote upcoming single McNasty releasing on June 30; Netizens have hilarious reactions

Jay Park is all set to release his upcoming single McNasty later this June. The idol and producer announced the release of the single and also revealed that he has created an OnlyFans account to promote the track. Jay Park is known for his explicit and mature tracks which are uncommon in the K-pop industry. He is known for songs like Mommae, All I Wanna Do, Soju and more.

Jay Park announces release of new single McNasty

On June 24, Jay Park announced that his latest single McNasty would be dropping on June 30. Along with the announcement, he also linked his new OnlyFans account in order to promote the track. McNasty will be his first release in about a month. His last releases were Taxi Blurr with KISS OF LIFE’s Natty and Nectar with KARD's BM which were unveiled in May.

Netizens had hilarious reactions to the idol opening an OnlyFans account to promote a song. Some joked that he was low on money and hence this was his way out. Jay Park himself addressed those rumors and tweeted that his account is not subscription-based.

While some fans expressed their disbelief others congratulated him for being the first K-pop artist to have an OnlyFans account. Either way, fans seem to have taken this move quite the humor.

More about Jay Park

Jay Park was a part of the group 2PM and made his debut in September 2008. After his departure from the group and his former agency in 2009, he established his own agency AOMG in 2013. In 2017, he set up another hip-hop and r&B record label H1gher Music along with Cha Cha Melon with the intent to bridge the gap between American and Korean artists.

In 2021, he stepped down as a CEO but is still an advisor to the companies. In November 2022, he announced the launch of his new label MORE VISON. His labels are home to various soloists, dance crews, rappers, producers, and more.

