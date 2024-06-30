Wi Ha Joon, Ahn Bo Hyun, Jang Ki Yong, Go Kyung Pyo and more spotted at MMA fighter The Korean Zombie’s match

Jay Park, Wi Ha Joon, Ahn Bo Hyun, Jang Ki Yong, and Go Kyung Pyo were recently spotted together in a very unlikely one frame. These talented Korean celebrities attended the UFC Fight Pass match of MMA Fighter The Korean Zombie.

On June 29, The Korean Zombie’s first ZFN (Z0Fight Night) was held at Hwajeong Gymnasium of Korea University in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul.

Korean rapper Jay Park, The Midnight Romance in Hgawon actor Wi Ha Joon, Flex X Cop’s Ahn Bo Hyun, The Atypical Family famed Jang Ki Yong, and Frankly Speaking’s Go Kyung Pyo attended the UFC Fight, along with some of their other pals.

All of these A-list Korean celebs were snapped in one frame on this day, marking a rare moment for the fans.

Here’s the special photo from The Korean Zombie’s UFC ZFN match:

Who is Jay Park?

Jay Park is an American-born Korean soloist and rapper known for his fierce and straightforward demeanor. He produces power-injecting music comprising infectious beats that easily get the listeners hooked. Some of his hits are Me Like Yuh, MOMMAE, All I Wanna Do, and more.

More about Wi Ha Joon

Wi Ha Joon is an extremely talented Korean actor known for his versatility. Some of his best series and films are The Midnight Romance in Hagwon (2024), Gyeongseong Creature (2023), The Worst of Evil (2023), Little Women (2022), Bad and Crazy (2021), Squid Game (2021), and more.

He will soon be seen in the highly-anticipated second season of survival genre series Squid Game.

Get to know Ahn Bo Hyun

Ahn Bo Hyun is a popular Korean actor who kickstarted his entertainment career as a fashion model. He received his breakthrough in the 2020 Park Seo Joon-led drama Itaewon Class, where he portrayed an antagonist character.

He is known for his versatile roles in Flex X Cop (2024), See You in My 19th Life (2023), Military Prosecutor (2022), My Name (2021), Yumi’s Cells (2021), and more.

More about Jang Ki Yong

Jang Ki Yong is a model-turned-actor who has cemented his name in the industry with his many talents. His notable works include The Atypical Family (2024), My Roommate is a Gumiho (2021), and more.

Who is Go Kyung Pyo?

Known for his performance in Reply 1988, the talented actor Go Kyung Pyo starred in many popular works including Frankly Speaking (2024), Love in Contract (2022), and Private Lives (2020), among others.

